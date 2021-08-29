Bristol Herald Courier wins nine 1st place awards

The Bristol Herald Courier took home nine 1st place awards Friday from the Tennessee Press Association.

Newspaper publishers, editors, writers and designers won top awards in the 2021 newspaper contest cosponsored by the University of Tennessee System, which has been part of the annual event since 1940. The newspaper won awards in news writing, sports writing, photography, editorial and design.

Herald Courier staff members won 1st place in two of the newest categories, covering the COVID-19 pandemic that dominated headlines last year. Staff writers David McGee, Leif Greiss, Sarah Wade and Tim Dodson won in coronavirus news coverage. The reports wrote: “No COVID patient dies alone;” “CARES money to address emotional needs;” “Lasting effects;” “College graduations;” “Spirited Effort;” “COVID 19: the mental toll;” and “Bitter Pill.”

McGee, Wade and Allen Gregory also one 1st place in coronavirus feature coverage. Their entry included “No COVID patient dies alone;” “On the front line;” “Some answers, many questions;” “Marching to a different tone;” and “Ready to die.”