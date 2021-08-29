Bristol Herald Courier wins nine 1st place awards

The Bristol Herald Courier took home nine 1st place awards Friday from the Tennessee Press Association.
Newspaper publishers, editors, writers and designers won top awards in the 2021 newspaper contest cosponsored by the University of Tennessee System, which has been part of the annual event since 1940. The newspaper won awards in news writing, sports writing, photography, editorial and design.
Herald Courier staff members won 1st place in two of the newest categories, covering the COVID-19 pandemic that dominated headlines last year. Staff writers David McGee, Leif Greiss, Sarah Wade and Tim Dodson won in coronavirus news coverage. The reports wrote: “No COVID patient dies alone;” “CARES money to address emotional needs;” “Lasting effects;” “College graduations;” “Spirited Effort;” “COVID 19: the mental toll;” and “Bitter Pill.”
McGee, Wade and Allen Gregory also one 1st place in coronavirus feature coverage. Their entry included “No COVID patient dies alone;” “On the front line;” “Some answers, many questions;” “Marching to a different tone;” and “Ready to die.”
Writer Robert Sorrell won 1st place and 3rd place in breaking news writing for “Double homicide” and “Waterlogged,” respectively. Wade won 1st place in investigative writing for her article “Bounty hunters, you won’t get away; on the job with bounty hunters.” Greiss won 5th place in investigative writing for “Questions about school director’s credentials lead to forced resignation.”
Wade also won 1st place in single feature writing for “No COVID patient dies alone” and Tim Hayes won 3rd place for “Lasting impact.” McGee won 1st place for best news reporting for his coverage on Bristol voters approving a new casino.
McGee, Wade and Greiss won 2nd place for best education reporting. Their entry included “Graduation, online celebrations;” “What now?” “Classes during COVID-19;” “CARES money to address emotional needs;” “New gym may be completed by fall; “Sullivan County teacher suspended;” “Schools target testing” and “Tudor asked for raise.”
In business coverage, Dodson, Greiss, McGee, Sorrell and writer Joe Tennis won 1st place. Their entry included “Blackjewel: in limbo;” “Future of coal: outlook darkens;” “Totally different place;” “Boom in demand;” “A bitter pill;” “Something’s brewing;” “Unemployment: bills not waiting;” “Alcohol sales surge” and “Back in business.”
Photographer David Crigger won several awards. He won 1st place for sports photography for his piece “Explosive farewell,” and 4th place for “High school volleyball.” In the best news photograph category, Crigger won 3rd place for “Elderly couple die in fire,” and 4th place for “Memorials for missing child.” He won 4th place for best feature photograph for “Cleared for takeoff.” Photographer Andre Teague won 2nd place for “One of these things are not like the other.”
Designers Robert Allen, David Thometz, George Stone, Sandy Ross and Chelsea Gillenwater won 1st place for makeup and appearance. Their entry included issues on “The search for Evelyn;” “You won’t get away;” “Coaching” and “Lasting impact.” Allen also won 3rd place in headline writing for “Lasting impact;” “Pulled barbecue” and “Cracked notes.”
In editorial writing, Paul Rice won 2nd place for “Casino is best hope for future;” “Virginia needs better data to fight COVID-19” and “Who’s Afraid in Floyd?” Rice also won 3rd place for single editorial writing for his piece “Virginia needs better data to fight COVID-19” and 4th place for “Casino is is the best hope for brighter future.” Tennis’s “Thankful for all the worst things” won 5th place in best personal column.
The sports department won several awards. The staff won 4th place in sports writing, which included “Kingsport miniway;” “Heart in the game;” “E&H coach to address race relations;” “Goats & glory;” “Sage crews ‘signs’ with King: and “Expect carnage.” Brian Woodson won 2nd place for the Tennessee High School Football Preview.
Hayes, Woodson and Gregory won 3rd place for best sports coverage. Their entry included “Keokee kid;” “The ‘Babe’ in Bristol; “A big secret;” “Kennedy’s friends;” “Gun sales jump;” “Nascar fans;” “Nascar had no choice” and “Emotions run high.”
The sports staff and McGee won 2nd place in best digital presentation for “2020 Pappy Thompson Award Show Video.” The entire staff won 2nd place for Sunday editions, which included “The search for Evelyn;” “You won’t get away;” “Lasting impact” and “Coaching...a calling.”
This year, the New Jersey Press Association judged 1,208 entries from 79 of the Tennessee Press Association’s 131 member newspapers. The Herald Courier competed against other papers with similar circulation numbers.