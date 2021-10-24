Abingdon dedicates new Creeper Trail bench to AHS coach Cumbow

“The way we positioned that bench, it is in a space where he would frequently sit and stand while he was coaching because he could see the kids coming down the trail toward the trailhead and he could also see going out,” Webb said. “You got kind of a good view of the trail going toward Damascus and back toward Abingdon so it is just a special location, a great location for his bench.”

A bench dedication service to Cumbow’s memory was held Oct. 14. His wife, two sons, and other members of the community came together for the ceremony presided over by Webb.

“He has a strong following as of today,” Webb said. “It was special for me to be able to look and see coaches that coached with and alongside Coach Cumbow like Mike Hagy. He was always the assistant with Coach Cumbow and he was there.

“Then we had other coaches from different high schools locally that were coaches while Coach was my coach. It was kind of cool seeing 20 to 25 years of aging on everybody, but we were all still there for the same purpose, to celebrate his legacy.”