343 people climb BMS stairs to honor 9/11 heroes, victims

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Three hundred and forty-three people climbed the stairs at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday to remember the tragic terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

At 9:30 a.m., men and women began climbing the towers and stands at the speedway. Some wore their fire, police and emergency medical uniforms. Others wore military attire, fitness outfits and T-shirts and shorts.

The climb followed a short opening ceremony in honor of the terrorist attacks, when 343 firefighters died at the World Trade Center in New York City. First responders and various other teams stood in groups at the speedway’s north entrance parking lot.

Each participant carried an identification tag with a photo and a name of a firefighter who perished when the buildings collapsed, according to Andre Catron, a Kingsport firefighter and organizer of the Tri-Cities Memorial Stair Climb.

This was the second year that the event was held at the speedway. Last year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the climb moved from Kingsport to the speedway.

Participants climbed an equivalent of the 110 floors of stairs firefighters climbed in 2001.