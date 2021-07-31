33-year BVSO veteran Stout sworn in as Bristol Virginia sheriff

BRISTOL, Va. — Michael Stout, a 33-year-veteran of the Bristol Virginia Sheriff’s Office, took the oath of office Friday to become the city’s next sheriff.
Stout, 62, will succeed Sheriff David Maples, whose retirement begins Sunday after 39 years of service. Stout will serve until Jan. 1, when the candidate chosen by voters in the Nov. 2 general election takes office. City police Detective Tyrone Foster and Bristol Tennessee police Capt. Charlie Thomas are on the ballot.
About 40 people attended the brief 4 p.m. ceremony, including Stout’s family, friends and members of the Sheriff’s Office.
Circuit Judge Sage B. Johnson administered the oath as Stout’s wife, Beth, held the family Bible.
“I never thought about it,” Stout said about becoming the interim sheriff prior to the ceremony. “I was next in line in seniority when Maj. [Ron] Hutton didn’t want it. I’m honored, and I’m excited.”
Hutton is also retiring Aug. 1. Capt. David Collins will continue to manage the day-to-day operations of the jail.
Stout began his career working in the city jail but has worked as a bailiff in the city’s court system for 29 years and holds the rank of captain.
“I have the utmost confidence the department is in good hands,” Maples said. “He’s got 33 years of experience, and he will do a fine job.”
Judge Johnson encouraged everyone to “work a little harder” to make sure Sheriff Stout has the support he needs.
Stout takes over at a tumultuous time, as city leaders are beginning negotiations with the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority, which could ultimately lead to closing the city’s old, overcrowded jail and put many in the department out of work.
“I want to do the best I can. I want to try to get the population of the jail down because that relates to security. My goal is to make sure that everyone goes home safe at the end of their shift and that we keep our inmates safe,” Stout said.
Uncertainty over the jail “hurts morale” but no changes could happen before the end of this year, Stout said.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127