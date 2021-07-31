33-year BVSO veteran Stout sworn in as Bristol Virginia sheriff

BRISTOL, Va. — Michael Stout, a 33-year-veteran of the Bristol Virginia Sheriff’s Office, took the oath of office Friday to become the city’s next sheriff.

Stout, 62, will succeed Sheriff David Maples, whose retirement begins Sunday after 39 years of service. Stout will serve until Jan. 1, when the candidate chosen by voters in the Nov. 2 general election takes office. City police Detective Tyrone Foster and Bristol Tennessee police Capt. Charlie Thomas are on the ballot.

About 40 people attended the brief 4 p.m. ceremony, including Stout’s family, friends and members of the Sheriff’s Office.

Circuit Judge Sage B. Johnson administered the oath as Stout’s wife, Beth, held the family Bible.

“I never thought about it,” Stout said about becoming the interim sheriff prior to the ceremony. “I was next in line in seniority when Maj. [Ron] Hutton didn’t want it. I’m honored, and I’m excited.”

Hutton is also retiring Aug. 1. Capt. David Collins will continue to manage the day-to-day operations of the jail.

Stout began his career working in the city jail but has worked as a bailiff in the city’s court system for 29 years and holds the rank of captain.