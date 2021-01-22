Knoxville man wanted in connection with Southwest Virginia stabbing

BIG STONE GAP, Va. — One person was stabbed and another is wanted following an incident in Wise County on Thursday.

The Wise County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a report of someone being stabbed in the East Stone Gap area of Wise County. Deputies said they found a man with multiple injuries sustained from a physical assault by a weapon. Due to the seriousness of the injuries, the person was taken to Lonesome Pine Hospital for treatment.

The WCSO said deputies obtained warrants for Correl Baker aka “Iraq”, 30, of Knoxville, Tennessee for malicious wounding and stabbing in commission of a felony.

The investigation remains active and anyone with information is asked to call the WCSO at 276-328-3756.

