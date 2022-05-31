Kirk leads alma mater through tough times

Bristol Tennessee High School Principal Kim Kirk is living out a career most people in education only dream of — leading their alma mater.

A 2022 YWCA Tribute to Women Award recipient in the “Nurture” category, Kirk became principal at Tennessee High in 2017 after serving as assistant principal at Science Hill High School in Johnson City, Tennessee.

“It’s just really been a blessing being able to be back at the school that I spent so much time in and be able to give back as principal to that school,” Kirk said. “It’s a rare opportunity that I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to do.”

Things were going good in Kirk’s first two years leading the Vikings, until the pandemic happened and the school tragically suffered the loss of four students and a teacher.

“It's been a lot for the school and the community to deal with,” Kirk said. “We just try our best to take it day by day. … Those are the things you just never are prepared for, and you never can plan for. You just have to work through it in the moment.”

A graduate of East Tennessee State University and a native of Bristol, Kirk got her start in the classroom in 1993, four years after graduating from Tennessee High. She says her small class of third graders showed her just how impactful the career could be.

“[Looking back,] a lot of those students really had a hard time,” Kirk said. “It was great to see the little things that you could do for them, how appreciative they were and how much it helped them.”

A passion to make a difference in the lives of students and to leave a positive impact on the community is what drives Kirk forward almost three decades into her career.

“I look back over my career, and I look at just how much kids have changed me,” Kirk said. “It's just knowing that the small things that you do can make such a big difference in the lives of people. My focus is always to put kids first and do what I can, and it's very rewarding.”

More Information Recipients of the YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia’s Tribute to Women Award are nominated by area organizations and selected by an independent panel of judges based on leadership abilities, their achievements and positive influence. This is the 31st year of the awards.