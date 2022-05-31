 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kingsport woman killed in Memorial Day boat crash

Samantha Jo Hess

A 23-year-old woman died following a boat accident on South Holston Lake in Tennessee on Memorial Day.

Samantha Jo Hess, of Kingsport, Tennessee and a graduate of Tennessee High School, was killed in a boating accident involving a deck boat and a personal watercraft (PWC) on South Holston Lake in Sullivan County, according to a press release from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA).

Around 6 p.m., a deck boat with three occupants on board collided with a PWC carrying two passengers, just upstream of the U.S. 421 bridge access area and Laurel Marina.

The male operator of the PWC and Hess were transported by boat back to the U.S. 421 access area, where they were met by emergency services.

 

The male victim was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center with serious injuries. Hess was pronounced dead at Bristol Regional Medical Center. 

 

Both PWC occupants were wearing personal flotation devices.

No one onboard the deck boat was injured.

 

The incident remains under investigation.

Tuesday crash on I-81 kills 3

The Virginia State Police updated its earlier reports of two people killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash on I-81 to say three people have now died in the crash near Meadowview, Virginia.

