Kingsport woman fatally shot by deputies Sunday
Kingsport woman fatally shot by deputies Sunday

A Kingsport woman was fatally shot Sunday night by deputies with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office following a pursuit into Greene County, Tennessee.

The woman was identified as Katelyn L. Harris, 29, by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the shooting.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, deputies spotted Harris traveling on John B. Dennis Highway in Kingsport. The deputies, who knew she had outstanding felony warrants, tried to initiate a traffic stop, but she refused to stop, according to a TBI news release.

A pursuit began with Harris eventually driving onto Interstate 81, getting off at Exit 44 in Greene County and running off the roadway, the TBI said. A passenger jumped out of the car and deputies then noticed that Harris had a gun, the release states.

“While ordering her to drop the weapon, Harris reportedly put the vehicle in reverse and accelerated toward deputies,” the release states.

Three deputies, who have not been identified, fired shots that struck Harris, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the events that led to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews, according to the release.

Their findings will be shared with 3rd District Attorney General Armstrong, who will decide whether the actions of deputies were justified, the TBI said.

