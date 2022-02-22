Kingsport to spend $3 million replacing 14,500 water meters

The city of Kingsport plans to spend $3 million to solve billing issues caused by failed batteries in its 14,500 water meters.

A press release from the city, said the water meters are being replaced after the city experienced issues reading the meters the past 18 months. New water meters installed in 2009 allowed city workers to read the meters by driving past and receiving usage info through an electronic signal. The failing batteries have meant many meters have stopped transmitting information, causing city workers to have to read the meters manually.

“The battery powers a radio which sends a signal to the passing vehicle,” Chad Austin, Kingsport’s assistant utility director said in a press release. “It allows us to drive by and get a meter reading. Those meters are still registering the correct water usage. We just can no longer receive the signal.”

The issue caused the city to initially estimate water usage for some customers with the malfunctioning meters in order to process the bills on time. Austin said that process has changed.

“One month, your bill will be the minimum amount and the next month it will be from a visual reading,” Austin said. “Our goal is to put eyes on every water meter, every other month, until the meters are replaced.”.

So far, the city has replaced 4,500 meters and a third-party contractor has replaced 3,500 meters.

Austin said all of the 14,500 meters should be replaced by the end of June.