Kingsport resident charged in stabbing incident

A Kingsport man is in custody following a stabbing during a domestic situation Saturday.

According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located the suspect in the stabbing, Ethan Blake Cayce, 19, of Anco Drive, Kingsport, Tennessee, walking nearby following the incident.

Cayce was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder. The victim, who according to the release is a family member, is receiving care at a local hospital.

Cayce remains incarcerated at the Sullivan County Jail with a bond of $100,000.