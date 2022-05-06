Kingsport man pleads guilty in Capitol riot case

BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

A Kingsport, Tennessee man pleaded guilty Friday to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington, D.C.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Albuquerque Head, 42, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.

According to court documents, Head was among rioters participating in the assault of law enforcement officers in the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol and the archway that leads into the building. A group of officers from the U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) formed a line at the door to prevent the mob from entering through an archway, the press release said.

At approximately 3:14 p.m., Head joined rioters in the archway pushing against the police line. He advanced into the tunnel area of the archway to the front of the mob, took riot shields from other rioters, and then used them to strike at the police.

The release says that about 3:15 p.m., Head used a riot shield to push against officers at the front of the police line, and at one point, used his hand to strike the hand of an officer from the Metropolitan Police Department. A few minutes later, Head wrapped his arm around this officer’s neck and pulled him into the crowd of rioters outside the tunnel, yelling “I got one!”

The officer attempted to break free of the hold, but Head pulled him further into the crowd for 25 seconds.

After the officer pushed away from Head, rioters assaulted, tased, and robbed the officer of his badge and radio while he was in the mob. He was threatened, kicked, punched, pushed, grabbed, and hit with objects by the crowd, the release said. The MPD officer was wearing a uniform, marked helmet, and tactical vest during the assault.

Head was arrested on April 14, 2021. He is to be sentenced on Sept. 23. He faces a statutory maximum of eight years in prison as well as potential financial penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

In the 15 months since Jan. 6, 2021, nearly 800 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing.