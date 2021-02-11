Kingsport man faces multiple burglary charges

Authorities in Sullivan County, Tennessee, arrested a man they say has been involved in burglaries across multiple states.

Anderson P. Fowler, 28, of Kingsport, was arrested Monday on multiple counts of aggravated burglary and theft, and additional counts are pending, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Fowler was initially a person of interest in a string of recent residential burglaries. The SCSO previously said on Facebook on Monday it was seeking the public’s assistance to identify a person of interest in burglaries in the Sullivan Gardens and Colonial Heights communities. The person was caught on a home trail camera and appeared to be driving a gray Toyota Camry with a dealer tag, the SCSO said.

On Wednesday, with Fowler in jail, the SCSO said more than $100,000 worth of stolen items has been recovered. Those recovered items led detectives to connect Fowler to more than a dozen burglary cases, the SCSO said.

One of the burglaries occurred at a home on Canton Road on Feb. 2, when the security alarm activated, according to an affidavit filed in Sullivan County General Sessions Court. The homeowners said they noticed a Bluetooth speaker and a vacuum cleaner had been stolen. They also noticed some footprints in the snow that didn’t belong to them, the affidavit said.