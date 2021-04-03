 Skip to main content
Kingsport man charged with first-degree murder
Kingsport man charged with first-degree murder

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A Kingsport man has been charged with first-degree murder following a homicide reported early Friday.

Emmet Daniel Kimberlin, 33, was arrested about 4 p.m. at a home in Kingsport, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. Earlier in the day, the SCSO began investigating a death at a home in the 400 block of Hooven Street near Orebank Road.

The SCSO declined to release any additional information. The name of the homicide victim will be released pending notification of next of kin, authorities said.

Kimberlin is being held at the Sullivan County jail without bail.

