Kingsport library gets 36 e-readers
Kingsport library gets 36 e-readers

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Greater Kingsport Afterschool Network Hub has partnered with Friends of the Kingsport Public Library to provide e-readers to the Kingsport Public Library.

Funding for the partnership was provided by the Motts Foundation to expand access to books for participants in the Greater Kingsport Afterschool Network.

“The 36 e-readers will be directed toward students who participate in afterschool programs,” Becca Sutphen, United Way of Greater Kingsport director of community impact, said.

Kingsport Public Library will provide e-readers, with access to a catalog of titles, to participants in the Greater Kingsport Afterschool Network programs. This will allow the participants to select a book and begin reading immediately, increasing access to books at the afterschool programs.

The Greater Kingsport Afterschool Network Hub is comprised of over 10 organizations including United We Read, the Boys and Girls Club of Kingsport, Girls, Inc. of Kingsport, Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachia, Boy Scouts of Sequoya Council, the Greater Kingsport Family YMCA, HOPE and the YWCA.

