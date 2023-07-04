Sullivan County authorities say a Bristol, Tennessee, man died after being assaulted by another inmate a short time after being taken to the Sullivan County jail in Blountville.

Andrew Charles Grodes, 48, of Bristol, Tennessee, was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday at the Sullivan County Correctional Facility, according to a written statement from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers and jail medical staff responded and performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived and transported him to a local hospital, where he died on Sunday, according to the statement.

Another jail inmate, James Edward Carrier, 44, of Kingsport, was charged in connection with the injuries that led to Grodes’ death, according to the statement.

Carrier was among Grodes’ cell mates.

Grodes was arrested on Friday by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department and charged with two counts of assault and one count of assault on a first responder, according to the statement.

Carrier had been arrested on June 16 by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple assault under the domestic violence law, police said.

Carrier is now charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault by strangulation and aggravated assault by serious bodily injury, according to the statement.

The investigation is ongoing.