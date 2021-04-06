 Skip to main content
King University to host author, alumnus John Van Dyke
BRISTOL, Tenn. — King University’s Institute for Faith & Culture will present “A Conversation with John Van Dyke,” as a part of Dogwood Homecoming 2021.

The Facebook Live event, scheduled for 7 p.m. April 13, will feature a virtual conversation between Brandon Story, assistant professor of English, and ‘86 alumnus Van Dyke, author of the forthcoming book, “Poetic Creation: Language and the Unsayable in the Late Poetry of Robert Penn Warren.”

The free virtual conversation will have opportunities to win copies and for participants to ask questions and interact with Van Dyke. For more information about the King Institute for Faith & Culture, visit www.king.edu/faithandculture.

