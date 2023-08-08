BRISTOL, Tenn. — King University has been recognized as one of the Best Colleges of America for 2023 by Money Magazine.

Alexander Whitaker, the president of King University, emphasized that Money Magazine’s ranking is an acknowledgment of the return on investment that King provides its current students and its alumni.

“We’re very much focused on the success of our graduates after King both financially, but also in character and in service to their community and in the values that they carry forth from this campus,” Whitaker said.

“I think this augments what they will already experience when they’re here, and it will give them gratification that their decision was a good one in the same way I believe their salaries and where they end up after King does the same,” he said.

When Money Magazine ranks colleges, they look at three key factors quality of education, affordability, and outcomes.

The scorecard evaluates institutions on multiple data points including amount of financial aid awarded, access to faculty, financial soundness, student debt and graduate success. King was awarded a 4.0 out of a possible 5.0 score, ranking alongside the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, Sewanee, and Rhodes College.

On the other side of the state line, the nearest university to be included was Virginia Tech, making King the standout in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Nationwide, 736 schools out of more than 2,400 candidates made the cut.

According to Money Magazine, the estimated cost of attending King University in 2023-2024 is $49,500, with 76% of its 1,300 undergraduate student body receiving either financial aid or grants.

King University has a 71% graduation rate with a median student debt of $22,750 and estimated early career earnings of $52,800.

Whitaker highlighted that Money Magazine’s findings will provide prospective new students and their parents with a deeper sense of security when deciding whether or not to attend King University.

“It will give them a great sense of security. For the money invested in a King education, which is quite reasonable compared to most of our peers, they’re actually going to come out on the other end with very low debt, if any, and very strong salary levels,” Whitaker said.

“We’ve known for a long time that those are our strengths, and to have Money Magazine come out and confirm that for us and for those who are considering King is very positive.”

As King officials prepare to welcome students back to campus for the fall semester, Whitaker said its new track and field complex is set to be completed by October.

“In the weeks ahead, we’ll see the asphalt, and then we’ll see the track laid, and we’re hoping to have it open and usable in October,” Whitaker said. “I think that’s one of the most exciting things we have going on that will be the finest track and field complex in the region.”

Residential students are scheduled to begin moving in Aug. 17 with classes beginning the following week.