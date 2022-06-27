King University professors develop model to predict gas prices

King University’s Institute for Regional Economic Studies (KIRES) released a report this month using a new model to predict gas prices.

Referencing data from January 2020 to May 2022, KIRES researchers prepared the report using an equation predicting the monthly average price of regular gas in the United States. Through the model, KIRES co-director Alexander P. Brumlik, Ph.D., and former co-director Sam Evans, Ph.D., were able to explain 97% of the month-to-month changes in average wholesale gas prices over the period.

The correlation between the price of retail gas, or what you pay at the pump, and the cost of crude oil was not surprising to Evans; however, the impact of wholesale margin, or wholesale price minus the cost of crude oil, and retail margin, the difference between wholesale price and retail price, was.

“We were able to incorporate the margins in (our model),” Evans said. “For some time, people have noted that when the wholesale price of gasoline is falling, margins tend to increase – that was nothing new. I think what made our study new is we were able to incorporate that as a variable into the model.”

The study concluded that the change in the monthly average retail price depends on if the wholesale price is rising or falling, and that the change in retail price is greater when the wholesale price is rising.

“Some people use the phrase that prices go up like a rocket but they fall back to earth like a feather,” Evans said. “I think our contribution is we were able to incorporate this into the model.”

Today’s gas prices can, in ways, be linked to the low prices of 2020, Evans and Brumlik say, and the nation’s reduction in refining capacity, which Evans says is 5% less than two years ago.

“Some of the problems that we have today, you can actually trace back to the early days of the pandemic when gasoline prices and oil prices were so low,” Evans said. “[Refiners] were losing money, and actually refiners closed down.”

“Two years ago, the news was not how high gas prices were but how low gas prices were,” Brumlik said. “For the first time ever, the price of oil was negative, and that was because there was a global surplus of oil.”

President Joe Biden has proposed a federal gas tax holiday that would temporarily suspend the 18-cents-per gallon tax, but it's not certain it would bring relief to consumers.

“What our model shows, and what basic theory will tell you, is that a lot of that 18 cents does not mean that the price at the pump is going to fall by 18 cents, because we have a product that is a necessity,” Brumlik said.

Brumlik says the price of gas really doesn’t have much effect on demand. People still need to travel. Oil refineries being at capacity, he says, is another factor at play.

“[Refineries] were losing money two years ago, and they sort of just threw in the towel, because from their perspective this was going to continue on, because everyone was talking about transitioning away from fossil fuels,” Brumlik said.

Evans says the U.S. Energy Information Administration is forecasting a general downtrend in gas prices that would bring regular gas to below $4.00 a gallon by October.

“The reason for that is they are showing a modest drop in the oil price, but what really is responsible for their projected drop is that they are showing the refiner margin, or the wholesale margin, going back to more normal levels,” Evans said. “That margin was record high in the month of May.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.