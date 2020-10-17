King student charged with false police report

ABINGDON, Va. — A King University student who reported being sexually assaulted has been charged with filing a false police report in Washington County.

Dyanie Bermeo, 21, of Mint Hill, North Carolina, was charged Friday following an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Abingdon police and the Virginia State Police, according to a news release.

Bermeo reported to authorities that she was sexually assaulted Sept. 30 during a traffic stop by a law enforcement officer or a person impersonating an officer at the intersection of Old Jonesboro Road and Spring Creek Road, the release states.

Bermeo also reported this incident to officials at King University, which prompted the school to distribute a safety bulletin to students, according to authorities.

“After a thorough investigation and evidence gathered because of the report, it was determined that this incident lacked validity and appeared to be fabricated,” the release states.

Bermeo subsequently admitted that she fabricated the entire story after being confronted by detectives, according to the release. King University was notified.

The charge of giving a false report to a law enforcement officer is a Class 1 misdemeanor.