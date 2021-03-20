Kentucky-based company to manage Sullivan County jail project

After years of discussion —and disagreement — a roughly $80 million project to renovate and add new building space to the Sullivan County jail seems to be moving closer to reality.
The Sullivan County Commission agreed Thursday to hire a construction manager for the jail improvements, and the county purchasing agent shared that bidding for the construction could start as soon as August.
With 18 approvals, three no votes and three county commissioners absent, the body agreed to let County Purchasing Agent Kristinia Davis hire the Kentucky-based Codell Construction Co. to oversee the renovations and additions to the jail.
“This position oversees the project,” Davis said of Codell’s new role Friday. “They give us daily reports, they’ll attend meetings, they work with the architect ... and they’ll make suggestions if they see a cost savings [opportunity].”
Overcrowding has been a yearslong problem at the jail. It has a maximum capacity of 619 people, but has frequently passed that limit; in the fall of 2019, according to Chief Jail Administrator Lee Carswell, its total number of inmates climbed close to 1,100.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office launched a new pretrial release program in late 2019 and early 2020 to try to quickly address the overcrowding. But county officials have agreed that the long-term solution should include a bigger, renovated jail, and in September 2020, the County Commission approved issuing an $80 million, 20-year bond to pay for it.
Davis said the position for the construction manager is already funded — it was included in the bond — but she still needed the commission’s approval to enter into a contract with Codell.
“The company is a fourth-generation, family-based company,” Davis told the commission. “... All they do is construction management.”
She said she put out a request for proposals, and of the three that came in, Codell rose to the top. The projected fee was $746,076, compared to $1.3 million for one of the other bidders and a proposal from the other to charge 2% of the construction fee (which, if the project costs the roughly $80 million it’s expected to cost, would come to about $1.6 million).
But Davis said that cost was only one of the factors used to pick Codell: Work experience, references and a number of other details also led to its selection, she said. She added that if awarded the contract, the company would send someone from its Kentucky office to be based on site for the duration of the project.
There wasn’t an actual resolution for the decision: The commission approved the contract with Codell after agreeing to suspend a rule requiring them to approve any spending decisions by resolution.
Commissioner Hershel Glover, who represents Bluff City, disagreed with that move, saying he felt the contract needed to be approved by a resolution and “go through the proper channels instead of just jumping in hot water over $700,000.”
Kingsport Commissioner Todd Broughton agreed, arguing that the commissioners had not had much information about the contract, or much time to review it, and that it needed a deeper review before the whole body made a decision.
But Kingsport Commissioner Hunter Locke responded that the measure had already been reviewed by the commission’s finance committee.
“Why do other committees need to look at it?” he asked. “There’s no reason to kick it down the road. We voted on this. There was an estimated architect cost within the bond we voted on last year. We just need to move forward.”
Only Glover, Broughton and Kingsport Commissioner Alicia Starnes voted against the measure, while Kingsport commissioners Judy Blalock and Gary Stidham and Blountville Commissioner Michael Cole were absent.
