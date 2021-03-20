Kentucky-based company to manage Sullivan County jail project

Davis said the position for the construction manager is already funded — it was included in the bond — but she still needed the commission’s approval to enter into a contract with Codell.

“The company is a fourth-generation, family-based company,” Davis told the commission. “... All they do is construction management.”

She said she put out a request for proposals, and of the three that came in, Codell rose to the top. The projected fee was $746,076, compared to $1.3 million for one of the other bidders and a proposal from the other to charge 2% of the construction fee (which, if the project costs the roughly $80 million it’s expected to cost, would come to about $1.6 million).

But Davis said that cost was only one of the factors used to pick Codell: Work experience, references and a number of other details also led to its selection, she said. She added that if awarded the contract, the company would send someone from its Kentucky office to be based on site for the duration of the project.

There wasn’t an actual resolution for the decision: The commission approved the contract with Codell after agreeing to suspend a rule requiring them to approve any spending decisions by resolution.