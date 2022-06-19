Keeper of the Carter family tradition awarded Outstanding Virginian Award

BY CAROLYN R. WILSON

SPECIAL TO THE BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

HILTONS, Va. --- Rita Forrester can remember sitting on the front porch steps as a child, wearing a pretty homemade dress and singing along to the voices and instruments that echoed through the hills of her home on Clinch Mountain.

That mountain is still her home, just like it was for her famous music family, the original Carter Family--- A.P. Carter, Sara Carter, and Maybelle Carter---who sang ballads about country life, religion, and sometimes heartache.

Forrester belongs to a long line of musicians. She is the granddaughter of A.P and Sara Carter; the niece of Maybelle Carter; a cousin of June Carter Cash; and the daughter of Jeanette Carter, who founded The Carter Fold, a nonprofit musical performance and concert venue, in 1979.

Since 2004, Forrester has been the executive director of The Carter Fold in Scott County, Vir-ginia, continuing to honor a family music legacy that began nearly 100 years ago when A.P. Carter, Sara Carter, and Maybelle Carter started the first commercial rural country music group in 1927.

The family’s first recordings from1927 to 1956 are credited to giving birth to the country music industry, making a profound impact on many genres of music.

Forrester, 67, wears many hats at the Fold, acting as emcee of the shows, booking perfor-mances, cooking the weekly meals, and even writing the press releases. The venue hosts more than 50,000 visitors from all over the world each year, she said.

She follows in the footsteps of her late mother, Jeanette Carter, who promised her father A.P. Carter while he was on his deathbed in 1960 that she would keep the family’s old-time and bluegrass music alive.

“I never meant to be the face of the Fold. It’s the last thing I ever would have imagined, but it fell in my lap like a big hot potato.” she laughed.

She confessed that the Carter Fold is embedded in her life.

“It’s part of the fabric of our lives and our history whether we realize it or not,” she said.

She catches herself humming the tunes as she prepares meals for a plethora of visitors each weekend who attend The Carter Family Fold to hear the old-time music. It’s the same stage that has welcomed music legends over the years like Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash, Tom T. Hall, Waylon Jennings, and Marty Stuart.

“Wildwood Flower” and “Keep on the Sunny Side” are just a few of the Carter Family’s time-less country classics that represent the people and places in the Appalachian region where tra-dition and heritage thrive.

The vocal group has been a leading force in the spread of Appalachian music that continues to capture the hearts of people throughout the world.

Forrester said Johnny Cash once told her that during his travels to Europe, his audiences knew the words and sang along in English to every Carter Family song he performed.

English singer Mick Jagger sang the family’s gospel song, ''Will the Circle Be Unbroken,'' dur-ing the 2001 funeral service for his mother in London.

Outstanding Virginian

The distinctive music is not only alive and well, but catching the attention of outsiders who appreciate the amazing impact the Carter Family has had throughout the world all these years.

Forrester recently was awarded the 2022 recipient of the Outstanding Virginian Award during an annual ceremony at Virginia State Capitol in late April. The highest honor a citizen can earn in the commonwealth.

“It was unexpected and humbling to receive this honor,” Forrester said.

The Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy and the Outstanding Virginian Committee co-host the annual event to honor recipients who strive to preserve the culture and heritage of the area in which they live.

“Our board recognized the contributions of the Carter Family to our cultural history not only in Virginia, but throughout the entire world,” James Rich, vice chairman of the Outstanding Vir-ginian Committee in Richmond said during a phone interview last week.

After visiting the Carter Family Fold in 2020, Rich brought his experience back to board members who approved the selection of Forrester for the distinguished honor.

“I had always wanted to go to the Carter Fold,” Rich said. “It’s such a beautiful part of the world. The people were wonderful and the music was wonderful. It’s just a wholesome event.”

“What Rita is doing is a wonderful thing---fulfilling the wish of A.P. Carter to continue this wonderful old-time music. To know Rita is to love Rita,” he said.

An announcement of Forrester’s award was made public June 4 when Rich, John B. Adams Jr., and Charles H. Seilheimer, Jr., all members of the Outstanding Virginian Committee, traveled to Hiltons to visit The Carter Family Fold where a proclamation from Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin was read during the ceremony.

The governor recently named June 4 as Carter Family Country Music Day in the state of Vir-ginia.

Carson Peters & Iron Mountain made a special guest appearance during the event, performing the Carter Family’s “Keep on the Sunny Side” and “East Virginia Blues.” Board members of the Carter Fold, friends, and supporters gathered to sing “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” during the second half of the performance.

“The performances were wonderful. I wanted the committee members to see how special Appalachia is and to see a true family band of good Christian people who represent the music in our area,” Forrester said.

With help from volunteers, Forrester put together an Appalachian-inspired menu for everyone in attendance, including the members of the Outstanding Virginian Committee.

“They showed me the fancy Richmond food when I was there. I wanted to fix country food like you’d serve on the grounds of the church,” she said.

Her menu consisted of soup beans, cornbread, green beans, ham biscuits, mashed potatoes, including a molasses cake made from her Grandma Carter’s 100-year-old recipe.

The crowd gathered for the meal at a shelter at the Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, lo-cated at the base of Clinch Mountain.

“My grandfather and his father and brothers pulled timbers out of that mountain to help build the church in 1906,” Forrester said.

‘We don’t turn loose’

Forrester has always been an integral part of the musical family since its formation, but as a young adult she decided to take a different route from her family members.

“I went out of my way to choose another path other than the life on the road. I wanted a nor-mal life with a family,” she said.

After graduating from East Tennessee State University with a business degree, she spent a short stent at Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport. Forrester and her husband, Bob, later relocated to Nashville, but longing for a simpler life, they moved back home after four years.

She retired after 40 years working with East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine as an administrative liaison.

Forrester said God has helped her through the low times in her life. She lost her beloved mother in 2006. Escaping with a night gown, a wedding band, and a pair of socks, she tragically lost her husband in a house fire in 2009.

“God has his hand on me every day,” she said. “I’m a person who loves God and my family. I’m very content with my lot in life. God has blessed me.”

In May, Forrester plans to travel with some of her local friends to Richmond where she will invite Rich and other members of the Outstanding Virginian Committee to accompany her to “The Sunny Side of Life,” a theatrical production that documents the story of the Carter Family.

Forrester has come full circle, returning to her roots to love and protect a family legacy like no other.

“When the Carter family gets a hold of you, we don’t turn loose of you. There’s no getting loose from us. We’re like hair in a biscuit---if you’re part of us, you stay with us and you’re not allowed to leave,” she said with a laugh.

The Carter Fold, located at 3449 A.P. Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia, is open from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is $10 for adults; $2 for children ages 6 to 11; and free for children younger than 6.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.