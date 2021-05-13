 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Keep Bristol Beautiful wins national award
0 comments

Keep Bristol Beautiful wins national award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

Keep Bristol Beautiful earned the 2020 President’s Circle Award from Keep America Beautiful, the Bristol Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday.

“We are so proud and honored to be recognized for the efforts of Keep Bristol Beautiful,” said chamber Senior Vice President Amy Shuttle. “We are also grateful for a community of incredible businesses, organizations and volunteers that continue to support and participate in our cleanups, recycling events and beautification projects that ultimately Keep Bristol Beautiful.”

The President’s Circle Award recognizes exemplary performance by certified affiliates of Keep America Beautiful in creating clean, green and beautiful communities.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden hosts 'big four' Congressional leaders at WH

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden hosts 'big four' Congressional leaders at WH

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden hosts 'big four' Congressional leaders at WH

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts