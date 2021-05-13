Keep Bristol Beautiful wins national award

Keep Bristol Beautiful earned the 2020 President’s Circle Award from Keep America Beautiful, the Bristol Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday.
“We are so proud and honored to be recognized for the efforts of Keep Bristol Beautiful,” said chamber Senior Vice President Amy Shuttle. “We are also grateful for a community of incredible businesses, organizations and volunteers that continue to support and participate in our cleanups, recycling events and beautification projects that ultimately Keep Bristol Beautiful.”
The President’s Circle Award recognizes exemplary performance by certified affiliates of Keep America Beautiful in creating clean, green and beautiful communities.
