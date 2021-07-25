Kathy Still appointed to Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority

Support Local Journalism
NORTON, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam has appointed Norton resident Kathy L. Still to the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority.
The governor announced that Still, a retired journalist and communications director from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, was appointed to the 16-member board on Friday. VCEDA is a regional economic development authority created by Virginia’s General Assembly in 1988 to enhance and diversify the economic base of the seven-county, one-city, coal-producing region in Southwest Virginia. VCEDA is the organization officially created by the General Assembly to promote the economic development of this region.
