Kathy Still appointed to Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority

The governor announced that Still, a retired journalist and communications director from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, was appointed to the 16-member board on Friday. VCEDA is a regional economic development authority created by Virginia’s General Assembly in 1988 to enhance and diversify the economic base of the seven-county, one-city, coal-producing region in Southwest Virginia. VCEDA is the organization officially created by the General Assembly to promote the economic development of this region.