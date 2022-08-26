Kaine, mine workers celebrate passage of Black Lung legislation

CASTLEWOOD, Va. – U.S. Senator Tim Kaine met with members of the District 28 United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) chapter Friday to talk about the permanent funding of the Black Lung Disability Fund that has been included in the Inflation Reduction Act recently passed by Congress.

James Gibbs, the vice president of the UMWA, began the meeting by expressing his dissatisfaction towards Congressman Morgan Griffiths's continued lack of action and encouraged UMWA members to stop voting against their own interests.

"I'm going to be blunt with this, and I'd like everybody to know, we stayed out of three elections for Griffith running for Congress because he asked us too. He said he would vote for our bills. The man never voted one time for any one of our bills, not one," Gibbs said. "We got to stop voting for people who don't support us."

Gibbs and Kaine acknowledged the efforts of six District 28 members, who joined their fellow UMWA members in Washington D.C. and successfully lobbied Congress to permanently fund the Black Disability Fund.

"You couldn't go around any corner in any of the Senate or House buildings without running into UMWA folks from all over the country," Kaine said. "This is a permanent fix unless somebody wants to come in and roll it back, and all they need is a majority in the house, and they then have to get 60 votes of the 70 to roll it back, so you never have anything that cannot be undone. But we feel good about this one because we didn't authorize it temporarily. We put it in so that it can roll."

Kaine also highlighted that within the Inflation Reduction Act, there is a $10 billion investment fund, $4 billion of which is specifically for clean energy development projects in former coal-producing areas.

"We would like to get some of that $4 billion for economic investment for the coal fields of Southwest Virginia," Kaine said. "We're going to have to work with Governor (Glenn) Youngkin on this and find a way to do this together."