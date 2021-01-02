K-9 Cooper, Marion’s first K-9 officer, retires with honors after 120 arrests, many lives saved

MARION, Va. — This retiring Marion Police Department officer has 120 arrests under his collar and was recognized last week for the lifesaving work of his career. While he may be slowing down now, retirement didn’t stop K-9 Cooper from continuing to serve as an MPD ambassador during his recognition.

Last week, the Marion Town Council honored the MPD’s first K-9 officer, an 8-year-old yellow lab, who came to the department as a gift from the Virginia Department of Corrections. Cooper has won numerous hearts as he’s performed demonstrations for schools, churches and other organizations.

According to MPD Chief John Clair, Cooper “provided emotional support for children in our community during their most difficult times. Cooper interacted with children countless times and helped our department to provide a more positive interaction with the youngest of our community, in addition to his record of fighting crime.”

In July, when Cooper’s impending retirement was announced, Clair said Cooper was the MPD’s “most popular officer bar none.”

He lived up to that reputation last week, winning head scratches from council members and giving dog kisses on occasion.

Cooper is now taking life easy at the home of his partner-handler, Sgt. Jeff Horn.