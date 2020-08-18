K-6 to return to school; older children on hybrid schedule in Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Next Monday, elementary school students in Bristol, Tennessee will be able to return to classrooms full-time, while students in middle school and high school will be allowed to return to classrooms for two days per week.

At its Monday night meeting, the Bristol Tennessee Board of Education voted unanimously to approve allowing students to return to classrooms next week and allow this arrangement to continue until further notice. Students in Pre-K through sixth grade, whose parents chose to allow in-person learning, will be able to attend classes in person Monday through Friday.

Students in grades seven through 12 will be allowed to return to classrooms on a hybrid schedule, with two days of in-person learning and three days of online learning. Middle and high school students with last names between the letters A and L will have in-person classes Monday and Tuesday, students with names between M and Z will have in-person classes Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be online only.

Director of Schools Annette Tudor said that parents who chose to allow their children to attend school in person will be able to contact the school and change their decision to online only and vice versa. She said a lot has changed since surveys were sent to parents several weeks ago.

Eric Cuddy, vice chairman of the board, said that as the father of girls within the district, the decision to allow children to go back to school was not something he took lightly. He said he was nervous about doing so until last week, when he saw that the city’s COVID-19 cases accounted for .003% of cases in Tennessee.