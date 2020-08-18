K-6 to return to school; older children on hybrid schedule in Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Next Monday, elementary school students in Bristol, Tennessee will be able to return to classrooms full-time, while students in middle school and high school will be allowed to return to classrooms for two days per week.
At its Monday night meeting, the Bristol Tennessee Board of Education voted unanimously to approve allowing students to return to classrooms next week and allow this arrangement to continue until further notice. Students in Pre-K through sixth grade, whose parents chose to allow in-person learning, will be able to attend classes in person Monday through Friday.
Students in grades seven through 12 will be allowed to return to classrooms on a hybrid schedule, with two days of in-person learning and three days of online learning. Middle and high school students with last names between the letters A and L will have in-person classes Monday and Tuesday, students with names between M and Z will have in-person classes Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be online only.
Director of Schools Annette Tudor said that parents who chose to allow their children to attend school in person will be able to contact the school and change their decision to online only and vice versa. She said a lot has changed since surveys were sent to parents several weeks ago.
Eric Cuddy, vice chairman of the board, said that as the father of girls within the district, the decision to allow children to go back to school was not something he took lightly. He said he was nervous about doing so until last week, when he saw that the city’s COVID-19 cases accounted for .003% of cases in Tennessee.
“Being the dad of three girls in our school system, I’m in the same boat many of our parents are and many of our teachers and staff,” Cuddy said. “I know for the Cuddy family, our girls want to go back to school.”
Board chairman Derek Linkous said he fully supports allowing students to return to classrooms, and his three children will be among the children returning for in-person classes in the district’s elementary schools.
“I can tell you I would never want to put them in harm’s way,” Linkous said. “I wouldn’t send them back in person if I didn’t feel it was safe.”
Board member Jill Harrison said there are no right answers in the current situation, just professionals, parents and individuals who are trying to make the best decisions that they can with the information they have.
“I agree also that we are gonna have cases,” Harrison said. “And we’ll have to address each one as they come up. We’ll have to deal with each situation separately because it’s not gonna be that one rule fits all.”
When the board voted to approve allowing kids to return, it also approved the school district’s new guidelines for in-person and online learning. The board also gave Tudor and school administers permission and authority to make changes and adjustments to in-person and online learning protocols as needed.
A draft of the school system’s in-person learning guide shows that when schools reopen, face masks or appropriate cloth face coverings will be required at all times indoors for students, staff and visitors except when there are wellness issues, during band or other circumstances deemed permissible by the district. Six feet of social distancing should also be maintained whenever possible. In instances during the school day when students venture outside, elementary students may take masks off, but students in middle school and high school will only be allowed to take off masks if they can maintain 6 feet of social distance.
Additionally, students and staff should wash their hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer at least every three hours and under other conditions such as after leaving a classroom.
The guide also shows that many other measures will be taken to minimize risk of COVID-19 spread, including screening staff and students, controlling the flow of foot traffic in buildings, spacing student seating and other measures.
At the end of the meeting, Tudor thanked teachers, administrators, students, parents and caregivers for their hard work and patience through this constantly changing time. She said she recognizes how frustrating it has been.
“Those folks have worked extremely hard the last week-and-a-half to adjust to remote learning and starting school in a pandemic,” Tudor said.
lgreiss@bristolnews.com
