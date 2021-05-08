 Skip to main content
Juvenile faces charges in fatal Bristol shooting
Juvenile faces charges in fatal Bristol shooting

A Bristol, Virginia man shot in the head inside a city apartment home Thursday night died Friday and a juvenile faces gun charges, police said Friday.

James Christian Cordle, 19, died from his injuries Friday, according to Sgt. Steve Crawford with the Bristol Virginia Police Department. Officers responded to the home in the 300 block of Moore Street, just up the street from the Police Department, at 6:45 p.m. after 911 received a call about a man with a gunshot wound.

Officers found Cordle inside one of the apartments. He was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

A juvenile, who Crawford did not identify, is in custody at the Highlands Juvenile Detention Center in Bristol. As of Friday, he faces charges of reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm.

“The juvenile shouldn't have had a gun,” Crawford said. “It was recklessly handled.”

The investigation is ongoing. Crawford said additional charges are likely as he continues to interview people and collect evidence.

He said Friday night that there are theories about what happened, including the possibility that the weapon may have discharged accidentally.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com 

