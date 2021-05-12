 Skip to main content
Juvenile charged with involuntary manslaughter in shooting death
Juvenile charged with involuntary manslaughter in shooting death

BRISTOL, Va. — A 15-year-old juvenile has now been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Bristol, Virginia man last week.

The juvenile, whose name has not been released, was previously charged with reckless handling of a fireman and possession of a firearm in connection to the death of James Cordle. He died Friday after being shot in the head Thursday, according to police.

The circumstances of the shooting have not been released. The juvenile has been detained by police at the Highlands Detention Center.

