Just over one-third of region fully vaccinated

This region’s two Washington counties are the only ones locally with at least 40% of residents fully vaccinated. In Tennessee, Washington County reported 45.1% of residents fully vaccinated, while 49% have received at least one injection. Its Virginia counterpart reports 40.7% of residents fully vaccinated.

Contrastingly, nearly 60% of all Virginians have received at least one injection, and 51.6% are fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.

Health officials continue to warn that lower rates of vaccination leave areas vulnerable to new strains or a resurgence of the virus, which has already sickened more than 101,000 in this region and claimed more than 2,100 lives.

Local case rates remained low during the first week of July, but the region did report 156 new cases of COVID-19 during the past seven days.

Sullivan County reported the most with 24 new cases, while Washington County, Tennessee, reported 14 and Greene County 13. Johnson County had no new cases during the past week.

Sullivan has 44 active cases, Washington County has 24, Hawkins County 21 and Carter County has 20 active cases. Virginia does not report active cases.