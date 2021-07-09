 Skip to main content
Just over one-third of region fully vaccinated
Just over one-third of region fully vaccinated

COVID-19 logo

Just over one-third of this region’s residents are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus while nearly 40% have gotten at least one injection — trailing both state and national averages.

As of Thursday, just over 224,000 residents of 10 Northeast Tennessee counties — 36.5% of the population — are fully vaccinated, and 39.7% have received at least the first of two injections, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

COVID-19 Vaccinations through July 8, 2021: Virginia

Vaccination rates in Virginia as of July 8, 2021.

Location First Dose First Dose (Percentage) Fully Vaccinated Fully Vaccinated (Percentage)
Bristol 6,893 45.20% 6,022 35.90%
Buchanan 8,747 41.60% 7,726 36.80%
Dickenson 5,941 41.50% 5,142 35.90%
Lee 7,703 32.90% 6,657 28.40%
Norton 1,764 44.30% 1,423 35.70%
Russell 11,558 43.50% 10,083 37.90%
Scott 7,850 36.40% 6,954 32.20%
Smyth 13,311 44.20% 11,736 39.00%
Tazewell 15,147 37.30% 13,001 32.00%
Washington 24,282 45.20% 21,860 40.70%
Wise 14,911 39.90% 12,351 33.00%
Wythe 10,731 37.40% 9,081 31.70%
SWVA 128,838 40.40% 112,036 35.20%
Virginia 5.01M 58.70% 4.41M 51.60%

COVID-19 Vaccinations through July 8, 2021: Tennessee

Vaccination rates in Tennessee as of July 8, 2021.

Location First Dose First Dose (Percentage) Fully Vaccinated Fully Vaccinated (Percentage)
Carter 17,547 31.00% 16,275 28.80%
Cocke 14,456 37.50% 13,237 33.50%
Greene 25,640 36.90% 22,940 33.10%
Hamblen 20,983 32.20% 19,204 29.50%
Hancock 1,723 26.00% 1,596 24.10%
Hawkins 19,154 33.60% 17,582 31.30%
Johnson 5,542 31.10% 5,144 28.80%
Sullivan 67,299 42.40% 62,626 39.40%
Unicoi 7,624 42.50% 7,008 39.10%
Washington 63,583 49.00% 58,634 45.10%
NETN 243,551 39.70% 224,246 36.50%
Tennessee 2.77M 42.20% 2.57M 37.70%

Both figures trail the state averages of 37.7% fully vaccinated and 42.2% for one injection, at a time when Tennessee ranks among the bottom rung nationally, according to Centers for Disease Control data compiled by the website Becker’s Hospital Review.

Nationally, 157.9 million Americans — 47.6% of the U.S. population — are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Ten states reported at least 55% of residents were fully vaccinated while Tennessee ranks 43rd nationally. Alabama ranks last at 33% fully vaccinated.

Virginia ranks in the top third — 15th nationally — with 4.41 million fully vaccinated residents. However, the Virginia portion of this region more closely resembles Northeast Tennessee.

Forty percent of the residents of 10 counties and two cities in far Southwest Virginia have received at least one injection, while just 35.2% are fully vaccinated.

New COVID-19 Cases (July 2-8, 2021): SW Va.

New COVID-19 cases from July 2-8, 2021, in Southwest Virginia.

Location Cases
Bristol 2
Buchanan 18
Dickenson 7
Lee 0
Norton 3
Russell 0
Scott 4
Smyth 3
Tazewell 10
Washington 8
Wise 6
Wythe 7
Total 68

New COVID-19 Cases (July 2-8, 2021): NE Tenn.

New COVID-19 cases from July 2-8, 2021, in Northeast Tennessee.

Location Cases
Carter 11
Cocke 1
Greene 13
Hamblen 9
Hancock 1
Hawkins 10
Johnson 0
Sullivan 24
Unicoi 5
Washington 14
Total 88

This region’s two Washington counties are the only ones locally with at least 40% of residents fully vaccinated. In Tennessee, Washington County reported 45.1% of residents fully vaccinated, while 49% have received at least one injection. Its Virginia counterpart reports 40.7% of residents fully vaccinated.

Contrastingly, nearly 60% of all Virginians have received at least one injection, and 51.6% are fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.

Health officials continue to warn that lower rates of vaccination leave areas vulnerable to new strains or a resurgence of the virus, which has already sickened more than 101,000 in this region and claimed more than 2,100 lives.

Local case rates remained low during the first week of July, but the region did report 156 new cases of COVID-19 during the past seven days.

Sullivan County reported the most with 24 new cases, while Washington County, Tennessee, reported 14 and Greene County 13. Johnson County had no new cases during the past week.

Sullivan has 44 active cases, Washington County has 24, Hawkins County 21 and Carter County has 20 active cases. Virginia does not report active cases.

In Southwest Virginia, Buchanan County reported 18 new cases this month, and Tazewell County had 10. Lee and Russell counties have no new cases so far this month.

The region’s seven-day testing positivity remains low at 3.4%, with Virginia’s Cumberland Plateau Health District counties ranking highest at 5.3%. Mount Rogers Health District was at 3.8% Thursday, and the LENOWISCO district counties were 1.7%, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Virginia’s statewide rate is 2.0% while Tennessee was 2.2%.

In Tennessee, only Hamblen County’s 4.0% rate and the 3.9% reported in Unicoi County ranked above the regional average. Sullivan County was at 2.6%, and Washington County, Tennessee, was 2.4%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

