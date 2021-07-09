Just over one-third of region fully vaccinated

Just over one-third of this region’s residents are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus while nearly 40% have gotten at least one injection — trailing both state and national averages.
As of Thursday, just over 224,000 residents of 10 Northeast Tennessee counties — 36.5% of the population — are fully vaccinated, and 39.7% have received at least the first of two injections, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
COVID-19 Vaccinations through July 8, 2021: Virginia
|Location
|First Dose
|First Dose (Percentage)
|Fully Vaccinated
|Fully Vaccinated (Percentage)
|Bristol
|6,893
|45.20%
|6,022
|35.90%
|Buchanan
|8,747
|41.60%
|7,726
|36.80%
|Dickenson
|5,941
|41.50%
|5,142
|35.90%
|Lee
|7,703
|32.90%
|6,657
|28.40%
|Norton
|1,764
|44.30%
|1,423
|35.70%
|Russell
|11,558
|43.50%
|10,083
|37.90%
|Scott
|7,850
|36.40%
|6,954
|32.20%
|Smyth
|13,311
|44.20%
|11,736
|39.00%
|Tazewell
|15,147
|37.30%
|13,001
|32.00%
|Washington
|24,282
|45.20%
|21,860
|40.70%
|Wise
|14,911
|39.90%
|12,351
|33.00%
|Wythe
|10,731
|37.40%
|9,081
|31.70%
|SWVA
|128,838
|40.40%
|112,036
|35.20%
|Virginia
|5.01M
|58.70%
|4.41M
|51.60%
COVID-19 Vaccinations through July 8, 2021: Tennessee
|Location
|First Dose
|First Dose (Percentage)
|Fully Vaccinated
|Fully Vaccinated (Percentage)
|Carter
|17,547
|31.00%
|16,275
|28.80%
|Cocke
|14,456
|37.50%
|13,237
|33.50%
|Greene
|25,640
|36.90%
|22,940
|33.10%
|Hamblen
|20,983
|32.20%
|19,204
|29.50%
|Hancock
|1,723
|26.00%
|1,596
|24.10%
|Hawkins
|19,154
|33.60%
|17,582
|31.30%
|Johnson
|5,542
|31.10%
|5,144
|28.80%
|Sullivan
|67,299
|42.40%
|62,626
|39.40%
|Unicoi
|7,624
|42.50%
|7,008
|39.10%
|Washington
|63,583
|49.00%
|58,634
|45.10%
|NETN
|243,551
|39.70%
|224,246
|36.50%
|Tennessee
|2.77M
|42.20%
|2.57M
|37.70%
Both figures trail the state averages of 37.7% fully vaccinated and 42.2% for one injection, at a time when Tennessee ranks among the bottom rung nationally, according to Centers for Disease Control data compiled by the website Becker’s Hospital Review.
Nationally, 157.9 million Americans — 47.6% of the U.S. population — are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Ten states reported at least 55% of residents were fully vaccinated while Tennessee ranks 43rd nationally. Alabama ranks last at 33% fully vaccinated.
Virginia ranks in the top third — 15th nationally — with 4.41 million fully vaccinated residents. However, the Virginia portion of this region more closely resembles Northeast Tennessee.
Forty percent of the residents of 10 counties and two cities in far Southwest Virginia have received at least one injection, while just 35.2% are fully vaccinated.
New COVID-19 Cases (July 2-8, 2021): SW Va.
|Location
|Cases
|Bristol
|2
|Buchanan
|18
|Dickenson
|7
|Lee
|0
|Norton
|3
|Russell
|0
|Scott
|4
|Smyth
|3
|Tazewell
|10
|Washington
|8
|Wise
|6
|Wythe
|7
|Total
|68
New COVID-19 Cases (July 2-8, 2021): NE Tenn.
|Location
|Cases
|Carter
|11
|Cocke
|1
|Greene
|13
|Hamblen
|9
|Hancock
|1
|Hawkins
|10
|Johnson
|0
|Sullivan
|24
|Unicoi
|5
|Washington
|14
|Total
|88
This region’s two Washington counties are the only ones locally with at least 40% of residents fully vaccinated. In Tennessee, Washington County reported 45.1% of residents fully vaccinated, while 49% have received at least one injection. Its Virginia counterpart reports 40.7% of residents fully vaccinated.
Contrastingly, nearly 60% of all Virginians have received at least one injection, and 51.6% are fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.
Health officials continue to warn that lower rates of vaccination leave areas vulnerable to new strains or a resurgence of the virus, which has already sickened more than 101,000 in this region and claimed more than 2,100 lives.
Local case rates remained low during the first week of July, but the region did report 156 new cases of COVID-19 during the past seven days.
Sullivan County reported the most with 24 new cases, while Washington County, Tennessee, reported 14 and Greene County 13. Johnson County had no new cases during the past week.
Sullivan has 44 active cases, Washington County has 24, Hawkins County 21 and Carter County has 20 active cases. Virginia does not report active cases.
In Southwest Virginia, Buchanan County reported 18 new cases this month, and Tazewell County had 10. Lee and Russell counties have no new cases so far this month.
The region’s seven-day testing positivity remains low at 3.4%, with Virginia’s Cumberland Plateau Health District counties ranking highest at 5.3%. Mount Rogers Health District was at 3.8% Thursday, and the LENOWISCO district counties were 1.7%, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Virginia’s statewide rate is 2.0% while Tennessee was 2.2%.
In Tennessee, only Hamblen County’s 4.0% rate and the 3.9% reported in Unicoi County ranked above the regional average. Sullivan County was at 2.6%, and Washington County, Tennessee, was 2.4%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127