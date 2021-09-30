 Skip to main content
Jury trial set in Megan Boswell case
Jury trial set in Megan Boswell case

BHC 03032020 Megan Boswell 03

Megan Boswell looks around General Sessions Court in Bristol, Tennessee during a court appearance in 2020.

 Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The trial against the mother of Evelyn Boswell, the child whose body was found last year in Blountville, will take place in the fall of 2022.

On Thursday, Judge Jim Goodwin decided to begin the trial for Megan Boswell, Evelyn's mother, on Sept. 26 at 8:30 a.m. It is expected to last three or four weeks, according to Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus.

Staubus said he expects several motions to be brought over the next year before the trial begins. He said he would like a Sullivan County jury to hear the case, but is unsure whether that will be possible. He also expects discussions on what evidence will be used in the trial and what expert witnesses will be brought in.

