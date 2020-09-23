 Skip to main content
Jury convicts man of distributing more than 500 grams of meth
Jury convicts man of distributing more than 500 grams of meth

ABINGDON, Va. — A three-day trial in federal court in Abingdon concluded with a jury convicting Tracy Leonard Brown of federal gun and drug charges, according to a Tuesday statement from acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar.

Brown, 45, was convicted of one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine; one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; one count of possessing firearms after having been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year, and while knowingly being an unlawful user of a controlled substance; and one count of distribution of meth, the statement said.

“According to evidence presented at trial, Carroll County deputies arrested Brown on July 3, 2019, after a high-speed pursuit,” the release states. “Before the pursuit, Brown had been traveling north through Carroll County toward Wytheville and had been using a scout to avoid law enforcement.”

In a search of Brown and his car, the deputies found more than two pounds of meth, as well as two pistols, digital scales, baggies and about $3,800 in cash, the release states. Not long before the pursuit, Brown also sold meth to a confidential informant in Wytheville, according to trial evidence.

