Junkin’ Shenanigans owner transforms junk into home decor

“I repaired a dresser that was literally in pieces. The drawer fronts were off, and I had to redo the whole thing. The customer couldn’t believe it when she picked it up. She was very happy with it.”

Her store carries gift items from across the country, all of which are made in America.

But it’s the Appalachian flavor of artwork that inspires the business owner.

Her store features handmade dulcimers made by Keith Powers of Damascus and wooden flag signs crafted by Jim Beauchamp, a retired Kingsport police officer.

Other consignment items include handmade jewelry and acrylic paintings.

“We’re not a thrift shop — we’re an artisan place. I represent a group of artisans that put their hearts and souls into the products we sell. I try to make things as fairly priced as possible,” Jacklet said.

Something new

Before she and her husband, Chad, moved to Damascus in 2018, Jacklet was a military wife whose pastime was to find furniture in disrepair and give it a second life — often transforming the pieces into something unrecognizable.

While living in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jacklet and a friend scouted for their next masterpieces.