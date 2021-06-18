 Skip to main content
Juneteenth, now a federal holiday, will have '90s twist at Bristol celebration
Juneteenth, now a federal holiday, will have '90s twist at Bristol celebration

BHC 06212020 Harambee Juneteenth Celebration 04

Crowds gather in Cumberland Square Park during the Harambee Juneteenth celebration on June 20, 2020, in Bristol, Virginia.

 David Crigger/BHC

The Twin Cities’ second annual Juneteenth Celebration will take place Saturday evening in Cumberland Square Park, during a particularly historic moment for the tradition.

Juneteenth, on June 19, is an annual celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. On that day in 1865, two-and-a-half years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, learned about their freedom when Union soldiers reached the state. (Texas was among multiple states slow to recognize the proclamation.)

While Black citizens have celebrated their freedom on June 19 since the 1800s, on Thursday, President Joe Biden signed a bill making the day a federal holiday.

The event is also happening just over a year after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police — which sparked a new wave of protests against racism and police brutality — and during a season of reopening for the region and country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This has been a very long year and a half of having to [stay] inside,” Kiyanna Court, a Bristol, Virginia resident and one of the event’s organizers, said Thursday. “Just to appreciate the fact that we ... get to be outside and get to gather with one another, I think that’s what this is about.”

Court’s co-organizer is Bristol, Virginia resident Keshia Reese. In 2020, the two founded the Future Black Leaders Coalition, an initiative that Reese said grew from the Juneteenth celebration they organized last year.

Since then, Reese said, FBLC has met and worked with local and state representatives — including Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine — and a host of other local and state organizations and schools to promote diversity and inclusion.

The two said that the Saturday evening Juneteenth celebration will be free and family-friendly and will feature poetry and performances from local musicians — among them, a band called Vibee Musik and an artist named C.F.O. Guapo.

“We’re just trying to showcase some of the sound that Bristol has,” Court said.

Reese said that this Juneteenth will also have a playful twist: She and Court are encouraging everyone to wear their favorite overalls, parachute pants, chokers, butterfly clips — anything and everything from ’90s fashion.

“We live for the ’90s — the ’90s will never die,” Reese said.

“All the music I play comes from there,” said Court. “It’s my favorite era, and I thought that everyone would just enjoy that.”

There are several other Juneteenth events happening in the Tri-Cities and Southwest Virginia region, including one in Kingsport and another in Tazewell County. Court encouraged area residents to attend any of the events.

“It’s worthy to be celebrated; it’s now a national holiday,” she said. “As long as you get out and celebrate the reason, it doesn’t matter which event you go to.”

swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely

If You Go: Area Juneteenth Celebrations

» Bristol ’90s Kick-Back Juneteenth: Bristol, Virginia, 5-8 p.m., Cumberland Square Park. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite ’90s fashions. Event will feature guest speakers, poetry, music, food and vendors. Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will also be available from Virginia’s Mount Rogers Health District. For more information: Visit Juneteenth of Bristol Facebook event page.

» Tri-Cities Juneteenth Festival: Kingsport, Tennessee, noon to 9 p.m. at Kingsport Memorial Gardens Park (on Fort Henry Drive) across from Dobyns-Bennett High School. Event will feature diverse music, food and performances by Zulu Connection Stilt Walkers and Drummers. For more information: Visit Tri-Cities Juneteenth Celebration Facebook page.

» Tazewell County Juneteenth Celebration and Parade: Tazewell, Virginia, 11 a.m. in Mini-Park on Main Street in Tazewell. Parade will end (but celebration will continue) at 374 Carline Ave. Event features keynote speech from John Rainey, a Tazewell native who became the first Black student to receive an athletic scholarship to University of Virginia. Event will also feature food, songs, games, displays and DJ music. For more information: Contact Jeanette Wilson (276-970-0347) or Connie Bailey Kitts (304-887-3032).

