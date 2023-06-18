EMORY, Va. — Messages of welcoming, inclusion and unity took the stage on Saturday as the Emory & Henry College community gathered to celebrate the school’s second Juneteenth Freedom Festival with guest speakers, music, painting, and food.

John Wells, the president of Emory & Henry, delivered an impassioned call to action to the college community in which he highlighted the college’s continued efforts to create a space where all individuals are welcome.

“We want to be a place that is open and welcoming for everybody and affirming the humanity of everybody,” Wells said.

“Let us be a message of hope,” he continued. “Let us be a message of blessing, acceptance, love, and embracing one another so that the world in which we live can be repaired in its civic fabric, and we can again have a vibrant, healthy, active democracy where we respect each other as citizens and we respect the right of each and every person to their own voice.”

Juneteenth is a celebration commemorating June 19, 1865, the day enslaved African-Americans in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom, two years after the passing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Master of ceremonies William Leon Ward, pastor of Hood Memorial/ Harris Anderson AmeZion Church of Bristol, Tennessee/Virginia, reflected on what it has been like to see Juneteenth evolve from a traditionally Southern celebration into a larger, more inclusive celebration of freedom and humanity.

“Juneteenth has been going on for hundreds of years. It’s a big festival in the South. It’s something we’ve been doing all our lives,” Ward said. “It’s not just a Southern thing now. It’s not just an African American Heritage Festival or something that we just do. But, now everybody can participate.”

John Holloway, the college’s vice president of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, described putting together the Juneteenth celebration as “a good labor of love.”

“It’s always a lot of work before this day, and it’s coming with the awareness that a lot more Juneteenth celebrations are happening in the region,” Holloway said. “I think if you look around, you see representation from so many different communities here, and I think I just would like to underscore how we can all come together in spite of all this foolishness that goes on sometimes.”

Mary Lampkins read parts of the speech that her great great grandfather Squire Miller Henry, who was employed as a porter and laborer at Emory & Henry College from 1868 to 1918, delivered to students in 1920 in which he spoke about what the college meant to him and echoed Squire’s life’s mission of always striving to do better.

“I’m proud to be his descendant, and in the spirit of that remarkable good Christian man, I have a few words of my own to say,” Lampkins said.

“We’re here today to celebrate Juneteenth, freedom, and equality. Every individual in the United States of America deserves the same dignity, respect, and rights afforded to all others in this country. A person’s race and religion or how they identified themselves should never ever determine their intellectual ability, their health care, or their worth as a human being.”

“There will be times when we need to think about right from wrong or how to do right. But I hope that we all, in the words of my great great grandfather Squire Miller Henry, can make a lifetime study of how to do better,” Lampkins said.

In 2023 Squire Miller Henry was awarded a posthumous doctorate degree in divinity from E&H College.