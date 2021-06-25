July public hearing set for proposed apartment complex at The Falls

Harlow, who was a City Council member when The Falls was being developed, said he supports building more housing in Bristol — just not at a shopping center he said was intended to attract visitors from across the region, create jobs and generate sales tax revenue for the city.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve got 30 years to develop that property and still get [revenue from sales taxes],” Harlow said. “And so I have a problem with turning the most expensive piece of property, probably, in Bristol, and turning it over and making it residential.”

Harlow also stressed that the city had to get new state legislation passed just to allow it to capture sales tax revenues, a process he said provoked a string of lawsuits. Deviating from The Falls’ original retail focus could trigger more legal woes for the city, he said.

Planning Commission Chair Michael Pollard, who also opposes the apartment complex, said the proposal made it seem like Falls Development has “given up entirely on ever being able” to attract retailers to The Falls.

But several others countered that the retail-centered vision for The Falls hasn’t exactly taken flight.