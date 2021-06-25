July public hearing set for proposed apartment complex at The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia Planning Commission agreed Thursday to hold a public hearing in July about an apartment building proposed for The Falls, but only after a lengthy debate about the purpose of the struggling shopping center and the city’s urgent need for new housing.
The public hearing — a joint meeting with City Council that will take place July 13 — concerns a special-use permit request by Falls Development LLC to turn an 8.85-acre lot in the middle of the center into a housing complex with 180 rental units, according to a report that Interim Director of Community Development Jay Detrick presented at the meeting.
“It’s not a rezoning request,” Detrick said. “A special-use permit allows special use to happen without rezoning.”
Falls Development LLC is a branch of Birmingham-based real estate company Blackwater Resources, which developed the Hobby Lobby store at The Falls.
In addition to a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments across six buildings, the report says the complex would feature a clubhouse, a leasing office, common greenspace, a playground and 369 parking spots. John Abernathy, Blackwater’s president, estimated that building would cost $25 million, but stressed that’s a very preliminary number.
Edward Harlow kicked off the debate that followed the presentation with a hard “no.”
Harlow, who was a City Council member when The Falls was being developed, said he supports building more housing in Bristol — just not at a shopping center he said was intended to attract visitors from across the region, create jobs and generate sales tax revenue for the city.
“We’ve got 30 years to develop that property and still get [revenue from sales taxes],” Harlow said. “And so I have a problem with turning the most expensive piece of property, probably, in Bristol, and turning it over and making it residential.”
Harlow also stressed that the city had to get new state legislation passed just to allow it to capture sales tax revenues, a process he said provoked a string of lawsuits. Deviating from The Falls’ original retail focus could trigger more legal woes for the city, he said.
Planning Commission Chair Michael Pollard, who also opposes the apartment complex, said the proposal made it seem like Falls Development has “given up entirely on ever being able” to attract retailers to The Falls.
But several others countered that the retail-centered vision for The Falls hasn’t exactly taken flight.
“I’ve been looking at a pile of rocks for about seven years,” commission member and Vice Mayor Anthony Farnum said of the property. “It’s a joke. … What restaurants or stores does everyone have lined up? Because I don’t have any.”
Farnum, along with members Breanne Forbes-Hubbard and Daniel Shew, said the project would also provide new housing for a city that doesn’t have nearly enough amid a wave of growth.
“I think it’s a really neat concept. The government here has been talking for a long time about the need for more housing,” Forbes-Hubbard said.
“Somebody made a comment about the casino coming,” she added, referring to the casino being developed at the vacant Bristol Mall property. “And if we have a bunch of people moving in from out of the region, they need a place to live. … If we don’t have housing opportunities, they’ll have to go somewhere else and put roots down elsewhere.”
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely