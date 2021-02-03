Judge rejects Pomrenke motion to modify judgment

The government took no position on which defendant reported first, according to the motion.

“The reason for the reversal, they submit, is so husband can earn money at his job to better support their minor children and pay the fines imposed at sentencing,” Jones wrote in his order.

Stacey Pomrenke was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and her husband ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

“I do not find the reasoning persuasive. With credit for good behavior, husband will return in 10 months or so and from all that I can gather, may be able to return to his job at that time,” the judge wrote.

Kurt Pomrenke told Judge Jones last week that his employer agreed he could return to his current position once a prison sentence was completed.

“That period of time may also further ease the current COVID-19 pandemic to the benefit of wife. While she recently contracted COVID-19 any period of immunity from the disease is uncertain and her presentence investigation report indicated that she was diagnosed in the past with autoimmune syndrome,” Jones wrote.

The couple’s joint motion to modify Jones’ decision was filed Jan. 28, two days after their sentencing.