BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A judge Friday rejected a motion to allow Megan Boswell to wear street clothes in court.

During a brief Friday morning hearing, Circuit Judge James Goodwin also set an Aug. 3 hearing in the case involving Boswell, the Blountville woman charged in the death of her daughter, Evelyn Boswell.

Her trial is scheduled in 2025.

Attorney Gene Scott was appointed to defend Boswell last October after her previous attorney, Brad Sproles, withdrew from the case.

"He [Goodwin] filed a written order denying our motion. I don't agree with that decision. There is no other case I can remember in Sullivan County that has had this kind of media attention," Scott said after the hearing. "We'll explore our options whether we can appeal that order."

In the order the judged noted no jury has been selected, Boswell shouldn't be treated differently than any other jail inmate and the defense failed to cite any case or statute regarding the request.

Goodwin agreed to allow Boswell's recently appointed attorney more time to "get up to speed" on the case.

District Attorney General Barry Staubus told the judge he had no issue with that.

After the hearing Scott, said the amount of information in this case is substantial.

"In this day and age there is so much with cell phone downloads and social media that you have to go through. Twenty years ago, if you tried a murder case, you might have some autopsy photos and a few witness statements and that was it," Scott said. "Now you have hundreds and hundreds of pages of cell phone downloads and social media information. It's just a lot to go through."

Boswell faces two counts of felony murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and false reporting in connection with the death of her infant daughter.

Evelyn Bowell was last seen alive in December 2019. She wasn't reported missing for two months and her body was found buried in a trash can in a backyard in March 2020.

Scott urged the public to keep an open mind.

"I think people shouldn't rush to judgment in this case," Scott said. "Instead of rushing to judgment about her guilt they should wait and see what the evidence actually shows and then make a decision.

"This case, there is so much to go through," he said. "We're hoping to be ready for when its scheduled to go to trial in February 2025."