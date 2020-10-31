 Skip to main content
Judge: November conference to proceed in BVU lawsuit
Judge: November conference to proceed in BVU lawsuit

BRISTOL, Va. — A federal judge rejected a BVU Authority request to delay a conference with attorneys from the city of Bristol in its lawsuit against BVU, but did agree to extend the deadline for both sides to supply evidence to the other.

Magistrate Judge Pamela Meade Sargent ordered that a Nov. 10 settlement conference proceed as scheduled, a court document states. BVU recently asked that the conference be postponed due to the volume of discovery evidence requested by the city. Sargent did extend the deadlines for responding to those requests until Nov. 30.

The city is suing BVU for $6.5 million, which it claims it is owed from BVU’s sale of its former OptiNet telecommunications division, under terms of an agreement between both sides. BVU claims the money was properly spent to resolve an internal loan from its electric division and that no money remains to divide.

