Judge Jones to take senior status
Judge Jones to take senior status

U.S. District Judge James P Jones

U.S. District Judge James P. Jones announced Friday that he plans to take senior status, which will create a vacancy on the bench.

 BHC File Photo

ABINGDON, Va. — U.S. District Judge James P. Jones of Abingdon announced Friday that he plans to take senior status effective Aug. 30.

Jones, who has presided over a number of the region’s high-profile federal court cases for 25 years, intends to continue to perform judicial duties as a senior judge, according to a written statement. His decision to take senior status will create a vacancy on the Western District of Virginia court, which will be filled by President Joe Biden.

In addition to his service on the U.S. District Court, he serves as a member of the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in Washington, D.C.

Judge Jones was appointed a federal judge by President Bill Clinton in 1996.

Prior to becoming a judge, he was twice elected a Virginia senator and later served as president of the Virginia State Board of Education.

