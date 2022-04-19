Judge gives Bristol Virginia deadline to respond to FOIA requests

BRISTOL, Va. — A judge has established deadlines directing the city of Bristol, Virginia to comply with a Freedom of Information Act request from its sister city.

An attorney representing the city of Bristol, Tennessee filed a petition March 31 in Bristol Virginia Circuit Court, asking the court to intervene in its request for extensive public records related to the Bristol, Virginia landfill.

During an April 13 hearing on that petition, the court established deadlines of April 20 and a final deadline of May 25, according to Bristol Tennessee City Attorney Danielle Smith.

Late last year, Bristol, Tennessee retained the Richmond-based law firm Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders and has threatened legal action against the city of Bristol, Virginia if city officials there fail to take corrective action to resolve concerns and complaints regarding the landfill.

Attorney Andrea Wortzel, a partner in Troutman Pepper, filed the initial request for information Jan. 11. Under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, the government entity is supposed to respond within five business days or, if access would take longer, take an additional seven days or provide information about when the records might be available and any associated fees.

Some documents were previously turned over, but the city hadn’t fully responded.

“The city will turn over any documents relating to the FOIA request by close of business on April 20,” Bristol Virginia City Manager and City Attorney Randy Eads said Monday. “Bristol, Tennessee agreed to narrow the scope of their email search, and we have 30 days to respond to the more defined scope of the FOIA request. May 25 is when all of that has to be turned in.”

The initial request includes 13 broad categories of documents and information related to the city landfill, according to the March 31 petition.

Those include financial information about landfill closure and post-closure care; city budgets relating to capital projects, operations and maintenance of the landfill; City Council meeting minutes where the landfill was discussed; all email correspondence with state and federal environmental agencies and BVU Authority of actions taken at the landfill regarding violations and responses; all work and reports filed by city consultants Draper Aden Associates and SCS engineers or any other consultant or engineer related to the landfill; any records of a possible subsurface reaction at the landfill; records relating to benzene in the landfill leachate or emissions; records relating to fissures or “chimneys” in the landfill surface; information on staffing and management, including any internal email correspondence and records of pay and related documents of landfill employees involved in operation, maintenance or supervision of the landfill.

Eads blamed the delays on the volume of information requested.

“When the city did the initial review of documents [requested], it was over 1.3 million documents and emails that would have to be reviewed prior to disclosure — all related to the landfill,” Eads said.

According to the petition, Bristol, Virginia didn’t initially respond and then, on Feb. 2, responded that the request was being worked on. On Feb. 18, the city responded that city staff was “working diligently on collecting and copying documents” in response to the request and estimated it would require three to four additional weeks to access all of the information,

Bristol, Virginia then failed to respond to subsequent inquiries, according to the petition.

In a related item, Bristol, Virginia has filed a motion to have Troutman Pepper disqualified from representing Bristol, Tennessee because a former iteration of that firm — Troutman Sanders — previously represented Bristol, Virginia on some of its bond debt, including all of the debt associated with the city landfill. The request has yet to be heard.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.