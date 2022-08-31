Judge extends landfill deadline; admonishes city for poor planning

A federal judge on Wednesday granted Bristol Virginia’s motion to extend deadlines for two aspects of city work at its landfill.

U.S. District Judge James P. Jones first admonished the city for not anticipating potential delays before agreeing to a series of deadlines, but then granted their request to extend deadlines to install “adequate cover” soil over the trash.

The city sought the extension due to heavy rains and a COVID-19 outbreak combining to slow the work, court documents show. The schedules were established as part of a temporary injunction in an effort to resolve a complaint filed by Bristol Tennessee over the conditions and impacts of the landfill. Bristol Virginia will stop accepting trash in less than two weeks on September 9.

Jones also vacated the deadline regarding the installation of thermocouples – which are used to monitor temperatures in the waste mass -- until more information was available.

“Based upon the evidence before me, I find that Bristol Virginia should have anticipated the problems it now faces before agreeing to the strict deadlines of the injunction,” Jones wrote in his ruling. “While there is no doubt that there has been considerable rainfall since the injunction was entered into in mid-June, weather conditions are frequently a concern in any construction project and Bristol Virginia did not condition its agreement to any flexibility in that regard.”

He also said the city should have anticipated the possibility of an outbreak.

Jones went on to grant the city’s request for an additional month to apply the dirt, extending the deadline from Sept. 10 to Oct. 10.

In granting the extension the judge also expressed concern about the amount of dirt already in place, based on last week’s testimony of Michael Williams, a geologist who visited the landfill site two days prior last week’s hearing. Williams testimony conflicted with Bristol Virginia assertions about how much dirt was in place.

“As a condition of the intermediate cover deadline extension set forth above, Bristol Virginia must file with the court, on the public docket of this case, a written report within 14 days of the entry of this opinion and order setting forth its efforts to accelerate the approved soil deposit on the landfill, taking into account the measures suggested by Mr. Williams, the witness for Bristol Tennessee, including larger equipment, more employees, and overtime work,” the judge wrote.

That report must also certify the percentage of total landfill containing the required 12-inch cover layer at the date of the report,” Jones wrote. Based on that report, the court may require additional reports.

“The deadline for the installation of a dedicated system of thermocouples as required by the preliminary injunction is temporarily vacated and the appropriate deadline is subject to further submissions by the parties and further consideration by the court,” the judge wrote.

He also directed Bristol Virginia to file a written report setting forth a detailed timeline of its intended bid process and available options for expediting the installation of the thermocouples system. That is also due in 14 days and the court will then establish a new deadline for that work.

Jones also directed Bristol Virginia to pay all legal fees and expenses incurred by Bristol Tennessee’s attorneys.