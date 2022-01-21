Judge denies request to reduce Boswell's bond

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Megan Boswell remains in the Sullivan County Jail Friday after a judge denied a motion to reduce her $1 million bond.

Sullivan County Criminal Court Judge James M. Goodwin denied a motion by Boswell’s attorney Brad Sproles to reduce her bond and give her the opportunity to be out of the Sullivan County Jail prior to her trial, which is scheduled for September.

Bowell, 22, is charged in the 2020 murder of her infant daughter Evelyn Mae Boswell. She faces 19 counts including two counts of felony murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, false reporting, failure to report a death under suspicious circumstances, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Her bond was initially set in May 2020.

“Our position for filing the second bond motion is the proof has not changed. The only difference is Miss Boswell has been in continuous custody since Feb. 25, 2020,” Sproles told the judge during the hearing. “She is going on two years that she has been in custody. Through no fault of the state, the discovery process has taken that long due to the volume of information that was given to us.”

Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus opposed the motion, saying the prosecution has been diligent, the case has a trial date and they are working to meet all of the deadlines.

Goodwin decided to make no change to the bond, based on no new factors and on the prior evidence presented.

Boswell, who was wearing a white mask looked straight ahead throughout the hearing. She never spoke during the hearing, only before when she was conferring with her attorney.

Asked by a reporter, Sproles said the ruling “wasn’t unexpected,” following the 17-minute hearing.

Boswell’s next court appearance will be April 7, when Judge Goodwin will consider a motion for a change of venue, due to the high level of pre-trial publicity the case has received.

Goodwin told both sides the court has provided questionnaires to two different jury panels to try and gauge their knowledge of the case, which received worldwide media attention as it was unfolding in 2020. Evelyn Boswell, who was 15 months old, was reported missing in February 2020. Her remains were found March 6, 2020, on property owned by her grandfather. Authorities searched in multiple states.

“It was made clear to the jurors that they would not be considered for the jury in this case, but we needed information,” Goodwin said, adding both sides have received that information.

Asked afterward, Sproles supports moving the trial.

“I think so…It’s a very high profile case and it seems like everybody that I talk to has an opinion,” Sproles said. “We want to avoid that. We want a jury that doesn’t have a predisposed opinion and can make their decision based on what is presented at trial.”

Sproles said he hasn’t had a chance to review the questionnaires yet.

“The panels the judge has given those to will not be considered for this case. We’re doing that as a gauge to figure out where the level of pre-trial publicity is,” Sproles said. “We’ve just gotten them back so it will take a little time to process those.”

