Judge accepts Appalachian Trail murder suspect’s not guilty plea

A federal judge has accepted a not guilty plea by reason of insanity made by the man accused of slashing an Appalachian Trail hiker to death in the summer of 2019 in Southwest Virginia, according to court records.
James Louis Jordan, 31, was charged in connection with the May 2019 death of Ronald S. Sanchez Jr., 43, of Oklahoma, and the stabbing of a Canadian woman near the Wythe and Smyth county line. Since then, he’s undergone multiple mental health examinations to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.
In July 2019, Magistrate Judge Pamela Sargent first found Jordan, of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, not competent to stand trial.
“He suffers from a mental disease or defect,” Sargent said during a 2019 hearing.
After additional examinations, in 2020, Sargent then found Jordan competent to stand trial and ruled that the case could proceed. A trial date was planned for this year but has been delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions put in place in federal court.
Last year, Jordan’s attorneys filed a motion saying they planned to use an insanity defense in the case.
On Thursday, Judge James P. Jones agreed to a plea of not guilty solely by reason of insanity, court records show. Jones considered government exhibits, victim impact statements and an apology from Jordan, as well as psychiatric reports and criminal complaints filed following the 2019 attacks.
Authorities said Jordan stabbed two hikers multiple times after first threatening them while they were resting in their tents at a campsite along the trail in Southwest Virginia. Multiple people contacted law enforcement that night to report that Jordan, who went by the trail name “Sovereign,” was terrorizing hikers. Officers eventually located Sanchez’s body, the female hiker and Jordan.
The female hiker, who suffered multiple wounds, ran about 3 miles from the site of the attack and was finally rescued by first responders.
Law enforcement in Bristol and Unicoi County in Tennessee previously encountered Jordan after receiving 911 calls from hikers on the Appalachian Trail and a business owner regarding the man’s behavior.
When he approached the hikers in Southwest Virginia, he was acting disturbed and unstable, playing his guitar and singing, a federal complaint states.
Jordan will remain in federal custody.