Judge accepts Appalachian Trail murder suspect’s not guilty plea

A federal judge has accepted a not guilty plea by reason of insanity made by the man accused of slashing an Appalachian Trail hiker to death in the summer of 2019 in Southwest Virginia, according to court records.

James Louis Jordan, 31, was charged in connection with the May 2019 death of Ronald S. Sanchez Jr., 43, of Oklahoma, and the stabbing of a Canadian woman near the Wythe and Smyth county line. Since then, he’s undergone multiple mental health examinations to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.

In July 2019, Magistrate Judge Pamela Sargent first found Jordan, of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, not competent to stand trial.

“He suffers from a mental disease or defect,” Sargent said during a 2019 hearing.

After additional examinations, in 2020, Sargent then found Jordan competent to stand trial and ruled that the case could proceed. A trial date was planned for this year but has been delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions put in place in federal court.

Last year, Jordan’s attorneys filed a motion saying they planned to use an insanity defense in the case.