Jonesborough man charged with aggravated assault

Braden Autrey

Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of brandishing a knife at two residences and creating a disturbance at Washington College Academy Monday.

According to a press release from the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, Braden Autrey, 24, of Jonesborough,Tennessee was charged with two counts of aggravated assault after he used a fixed-blade knife to threaten occupants at two separate residences on Bailey Bridge Road

Autrey then reportedly caused a disturbance on the campus of Washington College Academy (WCA).

Deputies located Autrey a short time later near WCA and took him into custody.

He was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

