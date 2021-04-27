Johnson & Johnson shot reauthorized amid regional vaccination slump

Thousands of doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are now available at area health departments and pharmacies after getting the green light for distribution Friday, but it wasn’t clear Monday how receptive local residents will be.
“We’ll have to get rid of the 10,000 doses sitting on a shelf [at our department],” Stephen May, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department director, said Monday. “And right now, we’re not seeing that type of massive demand for the vaccine.”
Risks and benefits
Two weeks ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended pausing use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine while the agencies investigated a rare but serious blood clotting condition reported in six U.S. residents who received the vaccine.
Those six people, all of them women between the ages of 18 and 59, developed cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, a condition that can cause blood clots in the brain. But they also experienced a lower count of platelets, which enable blood clots throughout the body.
“So it’s kind of going against itself as far as your clotting and bleeding, which makes it very hard to treat,” Dr. Karen Shelton, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Mount Rogers Health District and acting director of the LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau districts, said Monday. “They paused not because there were very many people that had it but because it was a very serious side effect.”
Shelton said that the CDC and FDA eventually uncovered 15 cases of J&J vaccine recipients who experienced any kind of severe blood clot — not just in the brain — along with low platelets. That’s 15 out of 7 million people who have so far received the J&J vaccine in the U.S., she said.
“So on average, you know, one out of 500,000 people had one of these very serious adverse events,” Shelton said.
That means that a J&J vaccine recipient in the U.S. is about as likely to develop the blood clotting and platelet condition as they are to be struck by lightning in a given year — at least according to the CDC’s severe weather data.
“Even with birth control pills, the risk of blood clots — not this particular condition, but the risk of blood clots ... that we use for birth control pills is 3 to 9 per 10,000,” May said. “So we use a lot of other drugs, vaccines, with a much, much higher risk of complication than is associated with this vaccine.”
Anyone on the fence about whether to get a J&J vaccine should also weigh the risks of not getting one, Shelton said.
“Because we know the risks of COVID are very real,” she said. “Two to 3% of people potentially die from COVID. Eight to 9% of people are actually hospitalized from COVID. And ... [among] those who are hospitalized, 20% of those will get a blood clot.”
A general vaccination slump
The J&J vaccine only requires one dose as opposed to the two required for the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech versions. Initially, Shelton said, people in her health district seemed to go for the one-and-done option.
“We had had 1,000 doses of J&J for an event the week [before the pause] where we’d vaccinated 955 people,” Shelton said.
Her team was planning another clinic with the same number of J&J doses the week the pause was announced, and they had to pivot to offer 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, she said. Only 222 people turned out.
“So we know that there are a lot of people who are definitely interested in J&J,” she said. “And of course, this news [about the pause] is concerning, and I know that people are like, well, is the vaccine worth it?”
Shelton said that, in general, her team is struggling to catch Southwest Virginia up to the rest of the state: the former only has about 33% of people vaccinated, compared to the state average of 42%. Her department is planning to launch mobile clinics soon to make sure that people who want the vaccine or have questions about it but can’t get to the usual vaccination locations have a chance, she said.
“We had a great start here in Southwest Virginia. Now that there’s plenty of vaccines and people not wanting one, we’re trying to look at all avenues to make sure people have access,” she said.
May said that Sullivan County faces a similar slump.
“We know that there’s a significant portion of the community that has not been vaccinated,” he said.
Meanwhile, Danielle Fulkrod, a pharmacist at Anderson Compounding Pharmacy in Bristol, Tennessee, said that demand for the J&J vaccine at the pharmacy had been high before the pause.
Fulkrod said that, on Monday, her team began scheduling appointments for people to receive the 215 J&J doses the pharmacy had been storing in its refrigerator. As of that afternoon, she said, only seven appointment slots were filled.
“We’re definitely not seeing as much demand as we did initially,” the pharmacist said. “A lot of patients are hesitant, or they’ve already been vaccinated.”
Not all of that hesitance seems specific to J&J. In an online survey the Bristol Herald Courier shared over social media, five out of 18 respondents said they hadn’t yet received a full or partial COVID-19 vaccine.
Among those five, four said that they hadn’t wanted any of the vaccine options before the J&J vaccine was put on hold. The same number said they wouldn’t want any vaccines regardless of what happened to the J&J option.
And in response to a Facebook post asking whether residents would be willing to get the J&J vaccine after the pause, resident Rita Presnell responded, “No way! Wouldn’t get it in the first place. Why choose the vaccine that is the least effective?”
But a number of others responded to the post with enthusiasm, saying they’d already been immunized with the J&J option and had no regrets about it.
“I’m a nurse and it was my first choice, hands down. I had no issues,” Donna W. Bishop wrote. “I even arranged for my … father to get it. He never had an issue, either. I wish my mother had waited. She had Moderna & was SICK, SICK!!!!"