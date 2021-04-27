Johnson & Johnson shot reauthorized amid regional vaccination slump

Shelton said that the CDC and FDA eventually uncovered 15 cases of J&J vaccine recipients who experienced any kind of severe blood clot — not just in the brain — along with low platelets. That’s 15 out of 7 million people who have so far received the J&J vaccine in the U.S., she said.

“So on average, you know, one out of 500,000 people had one of these very serious adverse events,” Shelton said.

That means that a J&J vaccine recipient in the U.S. is about as likely to develop the blood clotting and platelet condition as they are to be struck by lightning in a given year — at least according to the CDC’s severe weather data.

“Even with birth control pills, the risk of blood clots — not this particular condition, but the risk of blood clots ... that we use for birth control pills is 3 to 9 per 10,000,” May said. “So we use a lot of other drugs, vaccines, with a much, much higher risk of complication than is associated with this vaccine.”

Anyone on the fence about whether to get a J&J vaccine should also weigh the risks of not getting one, Shelton said.