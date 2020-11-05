Johnson City woman sentenced on health care fraud charge

ABINGDON, Va. — A Johnson City woman was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation, four months of home detention and 400 hours of community service on a health care fraud charge, a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states.
Regan Dube, 40, formerly owned and operated American Toxicology Labs with her husband, Michael Dube, 59. She previously pleaded guilty to one count of felony health care fraud in U.S. District Court in Abingdon and was sentenced in that same court Wednesday.
Michael Dube, previously pleaded guilty to two separate felony counts of health care fraud, one filed in the Western District of Virginia and the other in the Eastern District of Kentucky. He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 11.
Additionally, as a result of their guilty pleas, Regan and Michael Dube will repay the more than $9 million in Medicare and Medicaid money, the release states. This amount will be divided between special assessments, fines, restitution and forfeiture.
According to court documents, in March 2011, Michael Dube pleaded guilty in the Eastern District of Tennessee to one count of intentionally omitting information from reports as required under the Controlled Substances Act. Because of this conviction, Dube was informed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that he was excluded from participating in any federal health care program, the release states.
But in May 2013, Michael and Regan Dube established American Toxicology Labs in Johnson City, with Regan Dube serving as the company’s registered agent and the couple using their home address as the principal office and mailing address. Through their new company, the Dubes applied to participate in Medicare and Medicaid, with Michael Dube’s name and participation omitted and Regan Dube listed as the owner, the release states.
American Toxicology Labs conducted urine screens for various entities operating as opioid treatment facilities. Despite not being listed as an owner, the news release states, Michael Dube made employment decisions, negotiated business arrangements with providers and otherwise participated in the management of the company.
The release states that from May 1, 2014, to Jan. 31, 2020, American Toxicology Labs received about $8.5 million in payments from Medicare, Virginia Medicaid, Kentucky Medicaid and TennCare. Michael Dube also referred individuals to third-party entities for services and received monetary kickbacks that were paid for in part or completely using federal health care program dollars. Those payments were deposited in the couple’s personal checking account in a total amount of $441,646, the release states.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!