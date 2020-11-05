Johnson City woman sentenced on health care fraud charge

ABINGDON, Va. — A Johnson City woman was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation, four months of home detention and 400 hours of community service on a health care fraud charge, a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states.

Regan Dube, 40, formerly owned and operated American Toxicology Labs with her husband, Michael Dube, 59. She previously pleaded guilty to one count of felony health care fraud in U.S. District Court in Abingdon and was sentenced in that same court Wednesday.

Michael Dube, previously pleaded guilty to two separate felony counts of health care fraud, one filed in the Western District of Virginia and the other in the Eastern District of Kentucky. He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 11.

Additionally, as a result of their guilty pleas, Regan and Michael Dube will repay the more than $9 million in Medicare and Medicaid money, the release states. This amount will be divided between special assessments, fines, restitution and forfeiture.