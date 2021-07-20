Jewell Ridge man dies in Tazewell County crash

The Virginia State Police responded to the crash at 12:54 p.m. on state Route 67 (Jewell Ridge Road), almost two miles south of Route 616 (Smith Ridge Road). A 2005 Ford Explorer was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road, where it struck a guardrail. It then went down an embankment, overturned and struck several trees, according to the VSP.