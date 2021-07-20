 Skip to main content
Jewell Ridge man dies in Tazewell County crash
Jewell Ridge man dies in Tazewell County crash

JEWELL RIDGE, Va. – A Jewell Ridge man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in Tazewell County.

The Virginia State Police responded to the crash at 12:54 p.m. on state Route 67 (Jewell Ridge Road), almost two miles south of Route 616 (Smith Ridge Road). A 2005 Ford Explorer was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road, where it struck a guardrail. It then went down an embankment, overturned and struck several trees, according to the VSP.

The driver, Christopher R. Brown, 45, of Jewell Ridge, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt, police said. Two passengers suffered minor injuries, the VSP said.

