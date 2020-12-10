 Skip to main content
JCPD: Stolen vehicle from Bristol located during traffic stop
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A Johnson City man has been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle from Bristol, according to the Johnson City Police Department.

Dwayne C. Smith, 34, faces charges of possession of stolen property over $2,500, possession of stolen property under $1,000, driving on suspended second offense and speeding.

Officers stopped a vehicle Monday along Interstate 26 for speeding, JCPD said in a news release. During the stop, officers discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department and the tag was reported stolen in Johnson City, the release states.

Smith is being held on $6,000 bail at the Washington County Detention Center.

