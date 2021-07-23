Jail authority board votes to negotiate with Bristol, Virginia

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think it’s an opportunity for both the regional jail and the city of Bristol to save money. I’m excited about it,” Young said after the meeting. “Financially, it could be a positive for both sides if we structure the deal correctly. I was the county attorney for Tazewell County in 2005, when we negotiated a deal to become a regional jail, and I’ve been a witness to the tremendous savings we’ve had with the regional jail system with the past 15 years. It could be a big win for Bristol and us because it spreads our debt service over a broader base.”

Negotiations are expected to begin soon, and the board could consider a deal at its next meeting, authority Chairman Phil McCall said.

“Hopefully, at our next board meeting in October, we will discuss this and approve it or not,” McCall said. “We’ll have all the figures in, but it would probably be January before everything could be finalized.”

Asked about potential support or opposition, McCall said he thinks most board members are “in agreement.”

“It’s all in the figures, who it might help or who it might hurt. Hopefully, it won’t hurt anybody,” McCall said.