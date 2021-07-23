Jail authority board votes to negotiate with Bristol, Virginia

LEBANON, Va. — The Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority board voted Thursday to enter into negotiations with the city of Bristol, Virginia, which could result in the city joining the authority, closing its jail and moving all its prisoners into regional jails.
Roland Kooch of Davenport & Co., longtime financial advisers for both the city and the jail authority, was making a presentation to the board about the financial impacts for the city and all the member localities when board member Eric Young, county administrator for Tazewell County, signaled he’d heard enough.
Midway through the presentation, Young abruptly made a motion for the board to enter closed session to discuss a negotiation strategy. Board members emerged 30 minutes later and voted unanimously to proceed.
“The reason I made the motion to go into executive session was, if we’re going to negotiate, let’s get to it. Let’s get down to brass tacks about what we’re going to ask them for so we can move this forward,” Young said after the meeting, noting this marks the third time the city has approached the authority.
On both prior occasions, past City Councils determined it would be less expensive to continue operating the city jail.
In April, the current Bristol Virginia City Council agreed to negotiate with the authority because its aging city jail remains grossly overcrowded and in poor condition, and the city is spending substantial money to house excess prisoners in other facilities. The city jail has a state-certified capacity of 67 inmates but typically houses 140 to 160 inmates daily, with 50 to 100 more in other facilities.
City Manager Randy Eads, who was uncertain if the board would take action Thursday, was pleased.
“I’m happy the Southwest [Virginia] Regional Jail Authority has agreed to enter into negotiations with the city of Bristol,” Eads said following the vote. “Hopefully, we can work out something that is advantageous not only to the jail authority but the city of Bristol as well.”
The jail authority was established in 2000 and includes Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wise counties and the city of Norton. It presently houses about 1,825 inmates at jails in Abingdon, Duffield, Haysi and Richlands.
In response to questions, the city would not continue operating its jail as part of the authority but would send its prisoners to other authority facilities.
Young said he looks forward to negotiating with the city.
“I think it’s an opportunity for both the regional jail and the city of Bristol to save money. I’m excited about it,” Young said after the meeting. “Financially, it could be a positive for both sides if we structure the deal correctly. I was the county attorney for Tazewell County in 2005, when we negotiated a deal to become a regional jail, and I’ve been a witness to the tremendous savings we’ve had with the regional jail system with the past 15 years. It could be a big win for Bristol and us because it spreads our debt service over a broader base.”
Negotiations are expected to begin soon, and the board could consider a deal at its next meeting, authority Chairman Phil McCall said.
“Hopefully, at our next board meeting in October, we will discuss this and approve it or not,” McCall said. “We’ll have all the figures in, but it would probably be January before everything could be finalized.”
Asked about potential support or opposition, McCall said he thinks most board members are “in agreement.”
“It’s all in the figures, who it might help or who it might hurt. Hopefully, it won’t hurt anybody,” McCall said.
The greatest potential sticking point is the $2.2 million in rental payments the authority expects to receive this fiscal year for cell space — $1.66 million from the federal government for its inmates and about $570,000 from the city of Bristol. As a member, Bristol wouldn’t pay rent for jail space, and Bristol’s inmate population could force the jail to stop accepting any federal prisoners, authority Superintendent Steve Clear said.
Members pay based on the number of prisoners each sends. Washington County pays the most at $4.1 million, according to the authority’s fiscal 2021-22 budget, while Tazewell County pays $3.6 million and Wise County $2.6 million.
An estimate, based on 280 prisoners, means Bristol’s projected annual payment would be $3.46 million — which could, in turn, reduce the payments for each of the larger localities by more than $100,000, according to figures provided by Davenport & Co.
If Bristol incarcerates 196 inmates, its annual payment would be $2.53 million, and each member locality would see its payments reduced only slightly, according to Davenport.
During the open portion of the meeting, three board members voiced concern that, if Bristol incarcerated fewer prisoners than projected, it could potentially make their costs rise.
Beyond the jail authority’s board approval, Bristol must also secure approvals from the governing boards of each member locality that must also approve an amended service agreement.
In addition, the Virginia Resources Authority must also conduct due diligence and formally approve Bristol joining the authority, since the city would become partially responsible for helping pay off the authority’s long-term bond debt.
“We have financed all our bonds through VRA, so VRA has to approve all changes to our bond documents, and their main meeting will be in December,” Clear said. “That’s one reason for the delay. Bristol would go on the bond documents, too.”
Bristol’s share of the debt payments — just like its membership costs — would be based on its inmate count, Clear said.
