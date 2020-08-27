Isaiah 117 ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opens house for Department of Children's Services

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The sun peeked out from behind the clouds to shine on the crowd that gathered outside the new Isaiah 117 House in Bristol on Wednesday morning.
The nonprofit organization held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest location at 254 Bethel Drive in Bristol, Tennessee. The founders of Isaiah 117 House and workers at the nonprofit were joined by officials from across Sullivan County and the Tri-Cities to celebrate the house’s completion.
The organization was founded in 2017 and gets its name from the biblical verse Isaiah 1:17, which states, “Learn to do right; seek justice. Defend the oppressed. Take up the cause of the fatherless; plead the case of the widow.”
It provides safe, temporary housing for children who have been taken from their homes into Tennessee Department of Children’s Services custody while caseworkers look for foster homes. This process can take several hours to nearly a day, and Isaiah 117 House provides the children with toys, blankets, clothing, food and anything else they need during this transitional period.
Rhonda Paulson, who founded Isaiah 117 House along with her friend, Julie Dixon, said many children who go through the foster care system feel like they are being punished. The goal was to create an environment where the kids are welcomed with open arms, rather than stuck in an office.
“A place like this lets them know ‘you are not in trouble, you are loved,’” Paulson said.
Jennifer Nichols, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, said just this week there was a child for whom a foster home could not be found.
The Isaiah 117 House stepped up to take care of the child during the search. As of Wednesday morning, she said there were 237 children in foster care in Sullivan County, and the new house will provide a service so needed by those who enter the foster care system.
“You guys have it made here, our children are going to have it made here,” Nichols said.
Once children step through the bright, red front door, they will find a living room and kitchen with soft gray walls with messages like “come as you are.” On the first floor, there are also two bedrooms equipped with two beds each, as well as toys. Paulson said the bedrooms are set up to be a boys’ room and a girls’ room, but if they get groups of siblings who want to stay together, they can easily pull in an air mattress.
On the second floor, there are plastic tubs filled with diapers, blankets, clothes and other supplies to help them take care of children of any age.
The new house has been a long time coming. About a year ago, Discovery Church off Bethel Drive in Bristol donated about an acre of land next to the church for the house to be built on. Ground was broken on the site on Oct. 1, and construction was originally set to conclude earlier this year. But Paulson said the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the project a bit.
This is the fifth Isaiah 117 House. In Tennessee, there are others in Carter, Washington and Greene counties, and there is one in Vanderburgh County, Indiana. However, Paulson said there are currently 11 other houses under construction across Tennessee and three more set for Indiana.
