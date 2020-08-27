Isaiah 117 ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opens house for Department of Children's Services

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The sun peeked out from behind the clouds to shine on the crowd that gathered outside the new Isaiah 117 House in Bristol on Wednesday morning.

The nonprofit organization held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest location at 254 Bethel Drive in Bristol, Tennessee. The founders of Isaiah 117 House and workers at the nonprofit were joined by officials from across Sullivan County and the Tri-Cities to celebrate the house’s completion.

The organization was founded in 2017 and gets its name from the biblical verse Isaiah 1:17, which states, “Learn to do right; seek justice. Defend the oppressed. Take up the cause of the fatherless; plead the case of the widow.”

It provides safe, temporary housing for children who have been taken from their homes into Tennessee Department of Children’s Services custody while caseworkers look for foster homes. This process can take several hours to nearly a day, and Isaiah 117 House provides the children with toys, blankets, clothing, food and anything else they need during this transitional period.

Rhonda Paulson, who founded Isaiah 117 House along with her friend, Julie Dixon, said many children who go through the foster care system feel like they are being punished. The goal was to create an environment where the kids are welcomed with open arms, rather than stuck in an office.

“A place like this lets them know ‘you are not in trouble, you are loved,’” Paulson said.

Jennifer Nichols, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, said just this week there was a child for whom a foster home could not be found.